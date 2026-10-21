UTA updates its 30-year transit plan and looks for input from Utahns

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SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Transit Authority is updating its plan called "UTA moves 2055," looking decades into the future.

UTA said the plan and updates are all part of an effort to make public transport more reliable and accessible, looking forward to future events, most notably the 2034 Winter Olympic Games.

Gavin Gustafson, UTA's senior public information officer, said they update the decades-long plan every four years in an effort to continually gather information from the public about what is wanted.

He said when two factors align, the sky is the limit for where they can go.

"UTA is always open to expanding service, pending funding and demand," Gustafson said. "We would love to do more of everything."

The public has until Nov. 30 to submit comments and feedback online. Gustafson said the public's thoughts will not fall on deaf ears.

"Absolutely every comment is taken into the public record and analyzed and evaluated," he said. "That allows us to set priorities based on what people want. If 80% of people want something, it definitely rises up on the priority list."

After the demand is known, he said funding is the only other pending factor.

"Our top priority is to be able to safely provide the reliable service that we currently have," Gustafson said. "This plan will allow us to expand access and enhance frequency while doing so."