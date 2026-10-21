Reports: Former Titan attempted to retrieve gun after fight in practice

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Oct 21 (Field Level Media) - Jordan Elliott, the defensive ​lineman released Tuesday by the Tennessee Titans, reportedly went to his car to retrieve a gun after ‌an altercation in practice last Thursday.

Ordered to leave the field after a ⁠scuffle with right tackle ​JC Latham, Elliott took ⁠off his pads, left the facility and went to ‌the players' lot ‌where security cameras captured the scene, per multiple ⁠reports from A to Z ⁠Sports and KPRC2.

Defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers reportedly talked Elliott down and no one was hurt. Elliott did not practice Friday due to "personal reasons" and was inactive for Sunday's 26-20 win against the Indianapolis Colts.

After ‌reviewing the footage, the Titans (1-5) opted ​to release the 28-year-old Elliott, who had signed a two-year, $8 million deal during the offseason.

"On Thursday, October 15, there was an incident at our team facility involving Jordan Elliott," the team said in a statement. "Following our review of the incident, we have made the ​decision to release Elliott from our roster. We will ‌have no further ‌comment ⁠on the matter."

Elliott appeared in the first five games (one start) and contributed 11 tackles across 138 total snaps (24 on special teams).

A third-round draft pick by Cleveland in 2020, ‌Elliott has collected 159 ​tackles, 14 quarterback hits and ‌five sacks in ⁠102 career ​games (65 starts) with the Browns (2020-23), San Francisco 49ers (2024-25) and Titans.

(--Field ​Level Media)