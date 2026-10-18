NFL injury roundup: Falcons LB Kendal Daniels hospitalized after injury vs. Bears

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Oct 19 (Field Level Media) - Atlanta Falcons rookie linebacker Kendal Daniels left the game against the Chicago Bears on a stretcher on Sunday, a day when several frontline players made early exits due to injuries.

According to the Falcons, Daniels was conscious and had full movement of all extremities. He was ​taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta for further evaluation.

"So far, the reports are good," Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski said after the game, a 31-23 home loss to Chicago. "He did have movement in his extremities out there on the field. I thought the medical staff did an outstanding job of getting him safely off the field. So all reports so far are good and we'll continue to pray that they remain good."

Daniels stumbled into a low ‌tackle on Chicago tight end Colston Loveland, his facemask colliding with Loveland's knee. Daniels then rolled over while putting his face toward the turf. He remained motionless for several minutes as medical personnel attended to him.

Daniels, a fourth-round draft pick last April out of Oklahoma, has started on defense in each of his first six NFL ⁠games. He entered Sunday with one sack among his 22 tackles and had seven tackles against the Bears before departing.

The ​Falcons also lost linebacker Divine Deablo (arm) and defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. (hamstring) to early exits.

--Philadelphia Eagles edge rusher Nolan Smith ⁠sustained a concussion in the first half of the team's 25-14 home loss against the Carolina Panthers.

Smith was rushing the passer with 12:45 left in the second quarter when he was chip-blocked by Carolina running back Chuba Hubbard. Smith fell to the ground and ‌was checked for a concussion in the aftermath of the ‌play. He did not return to the game.

Smith recorded a first-half sack to bring his season total to three. That matches the 2025 total for the 2023 first-round draft pick. He now has 13.5 ⁠sacks for his career. He finished with three total tackles in the game and one quarterback hit.

Philadelphia defensive tackle Jordan Davis (ankle) and running back Carson Steele (shoulder) also were ⁠ruled out during the game.

--Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey was ruled out with a concussion in the first half of Los Angeles' 22-6 road loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

McConkey underwent further evaluation after being hit near midfield midway through the first quarter following a 17-yard completion from Justin Herbert.

McConkey has 13 catches for 200 yards and one touchdown in five games this season.

--Chiefs right tackle Jaylon Moore is in concussion protocol, the team announced after he exited in the second quarter of the win over the Chargers. Moore has started all five games this season

--Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman (shoulder) left in the second quarter and did not return in the 13-10 road loss to the Cleveland Browns. He did not record a catch on his lone target, keeping his total at 16 on 22 targets for 233 yards and one touchdown in six games (four starts).

--Browns starting safety Grant Delpit was placed in concussion protocol after exiting in the ‌first quarter against the Ravens. Delpit made two tackles, raising his season total to 25 in six games (all starts).

--Houston Texans starting safety Reed Blankenship (concussion) exited in the first half of ​their 34-31 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. He had five tackles, for a new total of 45 in six games (five starts).

--Jaguars starting safety Antonio Johnson (ankle) made six tackles, including one tackle for loss, before he exited against the Texans.

--Indianapolis cornerback Sauce Gardner, a two-time first-team All-Pro, injured his calf in the team's 26-20 home loss to the Tennessee Titans. The Colts also saw early exits for punter Rigoberto Sanchez (foot) and kickoff returner Anthony Gould (concussion protocol).

--Titans safety Tony Adams (ankle) made 12 tackles, including his first sack this season, and defended a pass before exiting in the fourth quarter. He made his second start in six games.

--Kicker Blake Grupe's debut with the Los Angeles Rams was forgettable as he injured his knee while making a tackle in the first quarter and was ruled out of the 18-16 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Grupe was signed this week to replace Harrison Mevis. Grupe made a 44-yard field goal before he got hurt on the ensuing kickoff while attempting to tackle returner Devin Duvernay. Grupe was replaced by punter Ethan Evans, who made one extra point in his only kicking attempt.

Rams wide receiver Davante Adams appeared to favor his left knee while hobbling to the sideline ​on the team's final offensive drive of the game. Coach Sean McVay gave no update on the apparent non-contact injury after the game on Adams, 33, a three-time first-team All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowl selection.

Adams has 30 receptions for 480 yards and four touchdowns in six games after leading the league with 14 TD ‌catches in 14 ‌games last season.

--New England's offensive line dealt with a slew ⁠of injuries as left guard Alijah-Vera-Tucker (hamstring), right tackle Morgan Moses (ankle) and right guard Ben Brown (knee) were ruled out during the Patriots' 26-19 win over the New York Jets. Wide receiver Romeo Doubs (shoulder) exited after catching one pass for a 42-yard touchdown in the first quarter, Moses and Vera-Tucker left in the second and Brown in the fourth.

--New York Giants cornerback Greg Newsome II (concussion) and wide receiver Darnell Mooney (neck) were ruled out during the 34-27 loss to the New Orleans Saints. Newsome, a starter, had three tackles and one pass breakup before leaving in the third quarter. Mooney had no receptions on two targets and ran once for 20 yards.

--Saints starting right guard Cesar Ruiz (knee) exited late in the first half, and starting cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry left because of what coach Kellen Moore said was a migraine. ‌McKinstry had one tackle.

--Dallas wide receiver KaVontae Turpin, a three-time ​Pro Bowl kick and punt returner, injured rib cartilage on the opening 25-yard kickoff in the 23-13 loss to the host Green Bay Packers and ‌did not return. Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said after the game, "The ⁠X-rays were clean, but there's rib cartilage that he's dealing ​with."

Cowboys linebacker Dee Winters (Achilles strain) exited with 13:14 left in the second quarter and did not return. He recorded the team's first interception this season.

--Packers rookie cornerback Brandon Cisse (stinger) left the game in the second half against the Cowboys. He recorded four tackles, two passes defended and ​his first career interception.

(--Field Level Media)