Eagles QB Jalen Hurts has blood clots in lungs, out for season

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Oct 20 (Field Level Media) - Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will miss the rest of the season after further ​testing revealed blood clots in his lungs, the team announced Monday.

Hurts' condition is considered stable and he "has no significant functional limitations," the team said. His treatment for a new diagnosis of ‌deep vein thrombosis and bilateral pulmonary emboli will involve blood thinners, during which time he is unable to participate in contact activities.

The 28-year-old ⁠veteran's prognosis is good and the team said ​it expects a full recovery with no long-term effects.

Specialists ⁠in London initially diagnosed a superficial blood clot in Hurts' left calf on Oct. 10, the day ‌before Philadelphia's 19-17 loss to ‌the Jacksonville Jaguars. Further testing discovered multiple blood clots in his lungs.

"We anticipate that ⁠he will have the opportunity to resume contact football activities when ⁠off the blood thinners," the team's statement concluded. "In the meantime, he will remain active around the team and continue to condition. More importantly, we anticipate that he will have no long-term effects."

Regarding the decision to play Hurts in London, even though they reportedly were aware of the blood clot before the game.

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said Monday regarding that decision, "(I) leave that up to the ‌medical experts, but we always, always care deeply about our players. And ​that's when you are completely focused on together and connection. You're always thinking about the well-being of your guys and that's what we were in that situation. ...

"I'm not a medical expert. I lean on our guys in all those situations, right? I'm a football coach. I lean on our medical experts in every situation. I have full trust and full faith in them."

Sirianni declined to reveal the substance of his latest conversation with Hurts after learning that the QB was out for the ​year, though he did say, "I just deeply care about him and hope that he continues to improve with what he's going ‌through."

Hurts, a three-time ‌Pro Bowl selection ⁠and the MVP of Super Bowl LIX, has compiled a 59-28 regular-season record since taking over as the starter late in his rookie season in 2020. He has passed for 18,824 yards with 118 touchdowns and 48 interceptions and rushed for 3,661 yards and 64 touchdowns.

Hurts completed 57.8% of his passes for 933 yards, ‌eight TDs and three interceptions in ​five starts (2-3 record) this season.

Backup Tanner McKee started in Hurts' ‌place on Sunday as the ⁠Eagles (2-4) sustained their fourth ​consecutive loss, a 25-14 setback at home to the Carolina Panthers.

"I have the utmost confidence in Tanner," Sirianni said ​Monday.

(--Field Level Media)