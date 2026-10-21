Super Micro climbs after upbeat forecast shows robust AI demand

Updated - Oct. 21, 2026 at 4:44 a.m. | Posted - Oct. 21, 2026 at 3:13 a.m.

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FILE PHOTO: Super Micro Computer (SMCI) logo is seen in this illustration taken June 11, 2026.

FILE PHOTO: Super Micro Computer (SMCI) logo is seen in this illustration taken June 11, 2026. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo)

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Oct 21 — Super Micro Computer jumped over 12% on Wednesday after it ​forecast quarterly revenue and profit margin comfortably above Wall Street estimates, signaling that AI data center demand remains ‌resilient.

Shares of the AI server maker rose 12.2% to $36.44 in premarket trading.

Here are more ⁠details:

• Super Micro forecast ​first-quarter revenue between $18.5 billion and $19.5 ⁠billion, above analysts' expectations of $15.23 billion, according to data compiled ‌by LSEG

• It ‌now expects profit margins in the range of 12% ⁠to 12.5% versus earlier expectations ⁠of between 10.4% and 10.8%

• The ongoing scramble to build data centers has largely benefited semiconductor and AI server makers, including Super Micro

• Microsoft, Google, Amazon and Meta are expected to spend more than $700 billion on AI infrastructure ‌this year

• Other server makers Dell and ​Hewlett Packard Enterprise also gained 5.2% and 4%, respectively before the bell

• "Investors are likely to focus on whether strong performance in core businesses can continue to support elevated AI investment," said strategists at UBS Global Wealth Management

• The brokerage added that commentary from AI giants on spending, margins ​and returns will be scrutinized to determine whether the AI capex ‌cycle can be ‌justified

• ⁠Markets have lately been concerned about the profitability of data center operators, which have been issuing debt to fund their buildout at a time when borrowing costs are rising

• CoreWeave, a ‌heavily indebted data center ​operator, was at the center ‌of a selloff last ⁠week that ​also rattled AI-linked stocks

(Reporting by Purvi Agarwal in Bengaluru; Editing by ​Leroy Leo)

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