State Bank of India reports cyberattack involving nearly 3,900 customer records

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Oct 21 — State Bank of India on ​Wednesday reported a cyberattack that resulted in the disclosure of 3,897 ‌customer records containing personally identifiable information on ⁠the dark web.

SBI ​said a preliminary ⁠analysis showed that the exposed ‌information included ‌customer names, mobile numbers, dates of ⁠birth, email ⁠addresses, residential addresses, brand and customer identifiers, along with loan records.

The lender said it has engaged an independent cybersecurity agency to conduct ‌a comprehensive assessment and ​investigate the nature and extent of the data leak.

The leak is not expected to have any material impact on the bank's core business operations, financial performance or ​business continuity, the lender said.

The ‌incident comes ‌amid ⁠heightened regulatory focus, with India's banking regulator pushing lenders to strengthen cybersecurity frameworks in recent years amid ‌a rise in threats ​targeting financial institutions.

(Reporting ‌by Saikeerthi ⁠in ​Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala and Sonia ​Cheema)