State Bank of India reports cyberattack involving nearly 3,900 customer records

Updated - Oct. 20, 2026 at 9:59 p.m. | Posted - Oct. 20, 2026 at 9:36 p.m.

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The logo of State Bank of India (SBI) is seen on the facade of its headquarters in Mumbai, India, April 12, 2023.

The logo of State Bank of India (SBI) is seen on the facade of its headquarters in Mumbai, India, April 12, 2023. (REUTERS/Niharika Kulkarni)

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Oct 21 — State Bank of India on ​Wednesday reported a cyberattack that resulted in the disclosure of 3,897 ‌customer records containing personally identifiable information on ⁠the dark web.

SBI ​said a preliminary ⁠analysis showed that the exposed ‌information included ‌customer names, mobile numbers, dates of ⁠birth, email ⁠addresses, residential addresses, brand and customer identifiers, along with loan records.

The lender said it has engaged an independent cybersecurity agency to conduct ‌a comprehensive assessment and ​investigate the nature and extent of the data leak.

The leak is not expected to have any material impact on the bank's core business operations, financial performance or ​business continuity, the lender said.

The ‌incident comes ‌amid ⁠heightened regulatory focus, with India's banking regulator pushing lenders to strengthen cybersecurity frameworks in recent years amid ‌a rise in threats ​targeting financial institutions.

(Reporting ‌by Saikeerthi ⁠in ​Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala and Sonia ​Cheema)

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