World-class weightlifter returns to Idaho home, medal in hand

SALT LAKE CITY — A 62-year-old weightlifter from Idaho recently returned from the 2026 IMWA World Masters Weightlifting Championships in Athens, Greece with a world record back in her hands.

Now, Michelle Galloway said she's looking ahead to qualifying for the World Senior Games.

Galloway calls herself "a strong old grandma," who started weight lifting when she was in her 50s.

Michelle Galloway displays her weightlifting medals. (Photo: CNN)

She holds three world records in Olympic weightlifting in her age division.

She trains at an Olympic weightlifting gym in Boise, and said she's aiming to quality for the World Senior Games in Japan in 2027.

She said she hopes her accomplishments encourage more women to consider doing strength training — particularly as they age.