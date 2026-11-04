They've spent years helping Idaho kids play soccer. Now a Secret Santa is helping them

Posted - Nov. 4, 2026 at 4:03 p.m.

Nate Eaton, East Idaho News
 
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ST. ANTHONY — A local Secret Santa is spreading holiday cheer across eastern Idaho, giving away $1 million to people who deserve a little extra magic this Christmas season.

Elizabeth and Steve Rowley are the parents of seven children, ranging from a newborn to a young adult.

The Rowleys have dedicated countless hours, resources and energy to building and supporting their community's soccer program, helping ensure that children who want to play have the opportunity to participate.

From the program's early days, the Rowleys have taken on nearly every role needed to help it grow. They have coached teams, recruited players and coaches, organized the program, helped secure sponsorships for children who could not afford fees or equipment and provided transportation when families needed assistance.

Steve Rowley coaches both the girls' and boys' high school soccer teams at South Fremont High School in St. Anthony, and he also coaches younger players throughout the year. Elizabeth Rowley coaches multiple teams and helps organize the soccer program. Together, they have made youth soccer an important part of their community.

Secret Santa heard that the Rowleys need siding for their home. The East Idaho News tracked them down and gave them an early Christmas gift.

For the 12th consecutive year, a generous mystery donor is teaming up with East Idaho News to spread holiday cheer throughout southeastern Idaho with $1 million in cash, cars, gift cards and other surprises. Click here for more information on the East Idaho News' Secret Santa program.

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