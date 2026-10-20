Anthropic recorded net loss of over $80 billion in first half of this year, WSJ reports

Posted - Oct. 20, 2026 at 1:40 p.m.

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FILE PHOTO: Anthropic's logo is seen in this illustration created on May 20, 2024.

FILE PHOTO: Anthropic's logo is seen in this illustration created on May 20, 2024. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo)

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Oct 20 — AI startup Anthropic ​recorded a net loss of more than $80 billion ‌in the first half of ⁠this year, ​the Wall ⁠Street Journal reported on ‌Tuesday, citing ‌a draft initial public ⁠offering prospectus.

That ⁠compares to a net loss of $13 billion during the same period a year earlier, according to ‌the report.

The ​vast majority of that loss, $72 billion, resulted from accounting charges tied to changes in the value of convertible notes and ​other instruments the ‌company ‌issued to ⁠raise funding, the Journal report said.

Anthropic did not immediately respond to ‌a Reuters request ​for comment.

(Reporting ‌by Jaspreet ⁠Singh ​in Bengaluru; Editing by Sahal ​Muhammed)

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