0ver 120 international players on NBA opening-night rosters

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Oct 20 — Opening-night rosters will feature 125 international players, the ​NBA said on Tuesday, with France becoming the first country outside Canada in 13 seasons ‌to lead the league in international representatives.

The 2026-27 season tips off ⁠on Tuesday, marking the ​13th consecutive year where ⁠at least 100 international players are on ‌opening-night rosters, with ‌43 countries represented across six continents.

France is the ⁠most-represented outside the US ⁠with 17 players, a group headlined by San Antonio Spurs' twice All-Star and reigning Defensive Player of the Year Victor Wembanyama.

Canada, which for the past 12 seasons had led the league in ‌international players, is next with 16 ​players, followed by Australia (9), Germany (7), Nigeria (6) and Serbia (6).

The Dallas Mavericks, Miami Heat and Washington Wizards feature a league-high seven international players each.

The NBA said there were 70 European players on opening-night rosters, including the Heat's Giannis Antetokounmpo (Greece), Denver Nuggets' Nikola ​Jokic (Serbia) and Los Angeles Lakers' Luka Doncic (Slovenia).

The league is ‌staging three games ‌outside ⁠of the US and Canada this season as part of its efforts to grow the game globally.

Denver and Indiana will meet in Mexico City on ‌November 7 before January ​games between New Orleans ‌and San Antonio in ⁠Paris ​and Manchester.

(Reporting by Nicole Fernandes in Toronto; Editing by ​Ken Ferris)