0ver 120 international players on NBA opening-night rosters

Updated - Oct. 20, 2026 at 11:24 a.m. | Posted - Oct. 20, 2026 at 9:01 a.m.

ReutersReuters
 
FILE PHOTO: Oct 16, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) warms up before a game against the Sacramento Kings at Frost Bank Center.

FILE PHOTO: Oct 16, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) warms up before a game against the Sacramento Kings at Frost Bank Center. (Scott Wachter-Imagn Images/File Photo)

1 photo
Save Story

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

Oct 20 — Opening-night rosters will feature 125 international players, the ​NBA said on Tuesday, with France becoming the first country outside Canada in 13 seasons ‌to lead the league in international representatives.

The 2026-27 season tips off ⁠on Tuesday, marking the ​13th consecutive year where ⁠at least 100 international players are on ‌opening-night rosters, with ‌43 countries represented across six continents.

France is the ⁠most-represented outside the US ⁠with 17 players, a group headlined by San Antonio Spurs' twice All-Star and reigning Defensive Player of the Year Victor Wembanyama.

Canada, which for the past 12 seasons had led the league in ‌international players, is next with 16 ​players, followed by Australia (9), Germany (7), Nigeria (6) and Serbia (6).

The Dallas Mavericks, Miami Heat and Washington Wizards feature a league-high seven international players each.

The NBA said there were 70 European players on opening-night rosters, including the Heat's Giannis Antetokounmpo (Greece), Denver Nuggets' Nikola ​Jokic (Serbia) and Los Angeles Lakers' Luka Doncic (Slovenia).

The league is ‌staging three games ‌outside ⁠of the US and Canada this season as part of its efforts to grow the game globally.

Denver and Indiana will meet in Mexico City on ‌November 7 before January ​games between New Orleans ‌and San Antonio in ⁠Paris ​and Manchester.

(Reporting by Nicole Fernandes in Toronto; Editing by ​Ken Ferris)

Photos

Most recent NBA stories

Related topics

National SportsNBA
KSL.com Beyond Series

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  