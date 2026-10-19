LeBron James' move to Philadelphia makes 76ers the betting favorite out of the East

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LAS VEGAS — LeBron James might have shifted the power in the Eastern Conference — and perhaps the NBA in general — when he ended eight seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers to sign with Philadelphia.

The 76ers are consensus favorites — from 8-1 to 9-1 odds — in the East to win it all, even ahead of the defending champion New York Knicks.

"I'm a Sixers fan, so I was very thrilled about it myself," BetMGM Sportsbook trader Christian Cipollini said of King James going to Philadelphia. "Far and away, our most bet-on team, far and away our biggest liability (among contending teams)."

How much James has left at age 41 will be a big question as the NBA season opens Tuesday, but he remained among the league's top players last season in LA.

And he's not the only reason for high hopes in Philadelphia. The Sixers also added Jaylen Brown in a marquee trade with Boston.

But Joel Embiid's health could put a major dent in any championship plans. The seven-time All-Star has played in fewer than 40 games each of the past three seasons.

"I think it's more Embiid, keeping him in one piece, that's going to be the key for them more than LeBron," longtime handicapper Bruce Marshall said. "It sort of all goes through him, and that's been tough for Philly."

Jalen Brunson and the Knicks overcame the odds to win the title last season, and they will have to do it again if they are to repeat.

Other than DraftKings Sportsbook, where they are 9-1 with the Sixers among Eastern teams to win the title, the Knicks sit just behind Philadelphia at BetMGM (10-1) and Caesars Sportsbook (9-1).

"Just with the hype of Philly and LeBron going there, it's just been more 76ers money than Knicks money," Caesars NBA oddsmaker David Lieberman said. "It's so hard to repeat, but obviously their run was so dominant in the postseason, it's hard to doubt them until they (actually) lose in the playoffs."

San Antonio and Oklahoma City are co-favorites at BetMGM (+260) and DraftKings (+270), with the Spurs at +270, just a touch ahead of the Thunders at +280 at Caesars.

Both teams were in similar positions at the end of last season, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder looking to repeat and the young Spurs led by Victor Wembanyama playing as well as any team in the league.

The Spurs beat the Thunder in seven games to advance to the NBA Finals before losing in five games to the Knicks.

"The Spurs look like they're probably the team to beat in the West," Marshall said. "So I think that's probably the way it goes, and it might be that way for a while."

Though the Western Conference has long been the NBA's best and deepest, times could be changing, even with the two favorites being on that side of the bracket.

After the Spurs and Thunder, the next five teams — depending on the sportsbook — reside in the East.

"Outside the top two teams, I think the East has more maybe viable candidates," Lieberman said. "It's almost like you can pretty much write down the 11 teams that make the playoffs maybe in both conferences. But given there's no tanking incentives anymore, there could be a couple of surprise teams that make it in one of the conferences."

Indiana was in the NBA Finals just two seasons ago, its chances all but going up in smoke when Tyrese Haliburton tore his Achilles tendon in Game 7 against OKC.

Now he's back, but the Pacers are 35-1 across the board to win the championship.

"I think the East is stronger than a couple of years ago, and it would be tougher for them to do it," Marshall said. "This is sort of the year it's got to happen. They've got a lot of guys coming up on free agency, so we'll see. Most of the guys are there that were on it a couple of years ago. If Haliburton hadn't gotten hurt, I thought they could've won that last game."

Few expect Utah to be a true contender this season, but there is optimism the Jazz could be on the way back with recent high draft picks Ace Bailey and Darryn Peterson and a core that includes Lauri Markkanen and Keyonte George.

"I feel like there's times where a team can make really big jumps," Cipollini said. "The Jazz could be one of those, and just looking at the bets that were coming in, of the unrealistic teams to win, certainly the most amount of bets and one of our highest liability."

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