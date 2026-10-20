Prudential Financial to sell Brazil, Mexico units for $4 billion

Updated - Oct. 20, 2026 at 4:52 a.m. | Posted - Oct. 20, 2026 at 4:45 a.m.

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Prudential Financial Inc logo is seen displayed in this illustration taken, April 10, 2023.

Prudential Financial Inc logo is seen displayed in this illustration taken, April 10, 2023. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration)

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Oct 20 — Prudential Financial said ​on Tuesday it would sell its ‌Brazil and Mexico units to ⁠French insurance ​group CNP ⁠Assurances Group ‌for $4.03 billion ‌in cash as the ⁠US ⁠insurer continues to simplify its business.

"We remain focused on narrowing our geographic footprint and ‌building a ​simpler, more focused Prudential," CEO Andy Sullivan said.

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of ​2027.

Morgan Stanley ‌served ‌as financial ⁠adviser to Prudential, while Goldman Sachs advised CNP Assurances.

(Reporting by ‌Arasu Kannagi ​Basil in ‌Bengaluru; Editing ⁠by ​Shilpi Majumdar and Vijay ​Kishore)

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