Ford recalls more than 102,000 F-Series trucks over faulty speedometer, US NHTSA says

Updated - Oct. 20, 2026 at 9:38 a.m. | Posted - Oct. 20, 2026 at 4:21 a.m.

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FILE PHOTO: A Ford logo on a Ford F-150 pickup truck for sale in Encinitas, California, U.S. October 20, 2025.

FILE PHOTO: A Ford logo on a Ford F-150 pickup truck for sale in Encinitas, California, U.S. October 20, 2025. (REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo)

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Oct 20 — Ford is recalling ​102,159 F-Series trucks in the US ‌over faulty equipment, the National ⁠Highway Traffic ​Safety Administration (NHTSA) ⁠said on Tuesday.

Here ‌are details:

• ‌The analog tachometer, which ⁠shows ⁠engine speed in revolutions per minute, and speedometer may get stuck or move erratically ‌and provide ​inaccurate readings, NHTSA said

• The recall covers certain 2025-2026 F-250 SD, F-350 SD, F-450 SD, F-550 SD, F-600, and ​2026 F-150 ‌and F-750 ‌SD ⁠trucks

• Dealers will replace the instrument cluster modules free of charge, ‌the agency ​said

(Reporting by ‌Harishankar Manoj ⁠in ​Bengaluru; Editing by Harikrishnan ​Nair)

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