Ford recalls more than 102,000 F-Series trucks over faulty speedometer, US NHTSA says

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Oct 20 — Ford is recalling 102,159 F-Series trucks in the US over faulty equipment, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Tuesday.
Here are details:
• The analog tachometer, which shows engine speed in revolutions per minute, and speedometer may get stuck or move erratically and provide inaccurate readings, NHTSA said
• The recall covers certain 2025-2026 F-250 SD, F-350 SD, F-450 SD, F-550 SD, F-600, and 2026 F-150 and F-750 SD trucks
• Dealers will replace the instrument cluster modules free of charge, the agency said
(Reporting by Harishankar Manoj in Bengaluru; Editing by Harikrishnan Nair)
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