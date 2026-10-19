NFL suspends Bills safety Gardner-Johnson for 1 game for spitting at Raiders

Posted - Oct. 19, 2026 at 1:35 p.m.

John WawrowAssociated Press
 
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) makes a catch in front of Buffalo Bills safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (22) during an NFL football game in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) makes a catch in front of Buffalo Bills safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (22) during an NFL football game in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026. (AP Photo/David Becker)

2 photos
Save Story

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The NFL on Monday suspended Buffalo Bills safety C.J. Gardiner-Johnson for one game without pay for spitting in the direction of Las Vegas Raiders players on the field during a game a day earlier.

Gardiner-Johnson was ejected late in the second quarter for unsportsmanlike conduct following an exchange with a group of Raiders players, including tight end Brock Bowers.

In issuing the suspension, the league cited its rule applying to "any act which is contrary to the generally understood principles of sportsmanship."

With Buffalo (5-1) entering its bye week, Gardiner-Johnson's suspension will begin on Oct. 26 and run through Nov. 2, a day after the Bills host the Baltimore Ravens. The player has the right to appeal the suspension.

Gardner-Johnson apologized to his teammates immediately following Buffalo's 33-30 win, and has since posted a note on social media apologizing to fans.

"I owe my teammates an apology and to be a man about it," Gardner-Johnson said following the game.

"You got to understand that as a grown man you can't be doing (stuff) like that in a game," he added. "As a vet, I'll be better. I'll take my consequences as it is, handle it like a man and move on."

The 28-year-old won a Super Bowl with the 2024 Philadelphia Eagles and is on his sixth team in eight seasons, and signed a one-year contract with Buffalo in March.

___

See AP's full NFL coverage here

Photos

Most recent NFL stories

Related topics

NFLNational Sports
KSL.com Beyond Series

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  