Falcons sign QB Andy Dalton, cut Cooper Rush

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Oct 19 (Field Level Media) - The Atlanta Falcons ​signed veteran Andy Dalton and released fellow quarterback Cooper Rush on Monday.

Dalton, who turns ‌39 on Oct. 29, was released by the Philadelphia Eagles ⁠on Oct. 9 ​after throwing an interception ⁠on his only pass attempt of the ‌season in a ‌Week 3 loss at Chicago.

Since playing his ⁠first nine seasons and ⁠making three Pro Bowls with the Cincinnati Bengals from 2011-19, Dalton has played for the Dallas Cowboys, Bears, New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers and Eagles.

Rush started the Falcons' first two ‌games this season as ​Michael Penix Jr. completed his recovery from ACL surgery, losing to the Panthers and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Atlanta (2-4) also has veteran quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and undrafted rookie Jack Strand on the roster.

Dalton has thrown for 39,793 yards with 254 touchdowns ​and 152 interceptions across 180 career games, ‌compiling a record ‌of ⁠84-83-2 as a starter in the regular season.

Rush, 32, completed 22 of 39 passes for 229 yards with one TD and four picks ‌this season. He was ​a longtime backup with ‌the Dallas Cowboys ⁠before making ​two starts last season for the Baltimore Ravens.

(--Field Level ​Media)