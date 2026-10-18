Locals in the NFL: Jordan Love highlights weekend in win over Cowboys

SALT LAKE CITY — Jordan Love entered Sunday night third in the NFL in passing yards. Then he showed the Dallas Cowboys why the Green Bay Packers' offense is becoming one of the league's toughest to slow down.

Love threw for 276 yards and a touchdown and added a rushing score, leading the Packers to a 23-13 win over the Cowboys for their third straight victory. The win moved Green Bay into a second-place tie with Chicago in the NFC North and sent the Packers into their Week 7 matchup with Detroit carrying momentum — and a quarterback playing with growing command.

Love was sharp early, helping Green Bay take control after Dallas punted on the opening possession.

The former Utah State standout completed 5-of-7 passes on a 14-play, 90-yard drive, finishing it with a touchdown pass to Matthew Golden on a crossing route in the back of the end zone for a 7-0 lead.

Matthew Golden finds the end zone AND the stands! 😮‍💨 📺 Sunday Night Football on NBC & Peacock https://t.co/ZDFdHzkyCE — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) October 19, 2026

The Packers' next drive stalled when Love gave the ball back with his fourth interception of the season late in the first quarter. But Dallas failed to capitalize, as Dak Prescott threw an interception six plays later.

Love quickly went back to work.

A 28-yard completion to Christian Watson pushed Green Bay into Cowboys territory, with Love taking advantage of strong protection and time to throw. The Packers settled for a field goal and a 10-0 lead with 5:58 left in the half.

Green Bay struck again before halftime after another Dallas turnover.

Love connected with Golden for 21 yards to set up first-and-goal with 27 seconds remaining. Two plays later, Love took the snap from under center and powered across the goal line, extending the Packers' lead to 17-0 at halftime.

Jordan Love gets in with the QB sneak. 👀 📺 Sunday Night Football on NBC & Peacock https://t.co/hqrkLxaSCe — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) October 19, 2026

The deep passing success that had defined Love's recent stretch cooled in the second half, and Green Bay's offense settled into a more conservative rhythm. The Packers alternated two punts with a pair of field goals, but they did not need much more against a Dallas offense that spent most of the night trying to recover from its mistakes.

By the final whistle, Love had done enough to keep Green Bay rolling. The Packers were not perfect, but they were efficient, opportunistic and in control. It was the kind of formula that has them climbing in the division with Detroit up next.

Dallas Cowboys (2-4)

No locals on the active roster

Green Bay Packers (4-2)

Jordan Love, QB, Utah State: Starting quarterback completed 23-of-41 passes for 276 yards, one touchdown and an interception with three sacks taken

Starting quarterback completed 23-of-41 passes for 276 yards, one touchdown and an interception with three sacks taken Chris Brooks, RB, BYU: Reserve running back caught one pass for four yards.

Houston Texans (2-4)

Dalton Schultz, TE, Bingham High (via Stanford): Starting tight end caught four passes for 33 yards on offense

Jacksonville Jaguars (4-2)

No locals on the active roster

Chicago Bears (4-2)

Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah: Starting defensive back had one tackle on defense

Starting defensive back had one tackle on defense Clark Phillips III, CB, Utah: Reserve cornerback had one tackle on special teams

Reserve cornerback had one tackle on special teams Noah Sewell, LB, Orem High/Desert Hills High (via Oregon): Reserve linebacker recorded six tackles and a tackle for a loss on defense in his first appearance of the season after being activated off of the PUP list earlier in the week

Reserve linebacker recorded six tackles and a tackle for a loss on defense in his first appearance of the season after being activated off of the PUP list earlier in the week Braxton Jones, OT, Southern Utah/Murray High: Placed on injured reserve with a knee injury suffered in Week 3

Atlanta Falcons (2-4)

No locals on the active roster

Baltimore Ravens (4-2)

Tyler Huntley, QB, Utah: Starting quarterback completed 19-of-31 passes for 165 yards and one touchdown; carried five times for 28 yards and on the ground

Tyler Huntley connects with Josh Cuevas for the TD on 4th down! 📺: FOX/FOX One https://t.co/DpgFAmH7N3 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 18, 2026

Cleveland Browns (4-2)

Winston Reid, LB, Weber State/Copper Hills High: Reserve linebacker had one tackle on special teams

Reserve linebacker had one tackle on special teams Spencer Fano, OT, Utah/Timpview High: Started at left tackle on offense

Started at left tackle on offense Carsen Ryan, TE, BYU/Utah/American Fork High: Reserve tight end played only on special teams

Tennessee Titans (1-5)

Cody Barton, LB, Utah/Brighton High: Starting linebacker had three tackles on defense

Starting linebacker had three tackles on defense Terrell Burgess, S, Utah: Reserve safety finished with three tackles on defense

Reserve safety finished with three tackles on defense Mohamoud Diabate, LB, Utah: Reserve linebacker played only on special teams

Indianapolis Colts (2-4)

No locals on the active roster

New York Jets (2-4)

Tim Patrick, WR, Utah: Reserve wide receiver caught one pass for 15 yards on three targets on offense

New England Patriots (4-2)

Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah: 60 of 68 offensive snaps while making the first start of his NFL career

60 of 68 offensive snaps while making the first start of his NFL career Christian Elliss, LB, Judge Memorial (via Idaho): Starting linebacker finished with six tackles on defense

Starting linebacker finished with six tackles on defense Cameron Latu, TE, Olympus High (via Alabama): Reserve tight end had one tackle on special teams and played 18 snaps on offense

Reserve tight end had one tackle on special teams and played 18 snaps on offense Mitch Wishnowsky, P, Utah: Punted twice for an average of 50 yards. Pinned one kick inside the 20-yard line

New Orleans Saints (2-4)

Zach Wilson, QB, BYU/Corner Canyon High: Emergency third QB for Week 6

Emergency third QB for Week 6 Devaughn Vele, WR, Utah: Starting receiver caught three passes for 42 yards on offense

Starting receiver caught three passes for 42 yards on offense Julian Blackmon, S, Utah/Layton High: Starting safety made four tackles and had an interception while playing every snap on defense

Starting safety made four tackles and had an interception while playing every snap on defense Kaden Elliss, LB, Judge Memorial (via Idaho): Inactive for Week 6

BLACKMON INT #Saints | 📺: FOX https://t.co/9MMtuH9lSx — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 18, 2026

New York Giants (3-2-1)

Jaxson Dart, QB, Corner Canyon/Roy High (via Ole Miss): Placed on season-ending injured reserve following knee surgery

Placed on season-ending injured reserve following knee surgery Jack Kelly, LB, BYU/Weber State/Kearns High: Reserve linebacker recorded one tackle on special teams

Carolina Panthers (3-2)

Brady Christensen, OG, BYU/Bountiful High: Remains on injured reserve (hamstring)

Remains on injured reserve (hamstring) Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah: Starting linebacker tallied four tackles, two QB hits, and one sack on defense

Philadelphia Eagles (2-4)

Britain Covey, WR/RS, Utah/Timpview High: Reserve receiver returned four kickoffs for 56 yards on special teams

Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2)

Jaylen Warren, RB, Utah State/Snow/East High (via Oklahoma State): Starting running back had 14 carries for 50 yards. Added two receptions for 28 on offense

Jaylen Warren is so smooth with the spin moves 😮‍💨 PITvsTB on CBS/Paramount+ Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/JtPSZRhRSf — NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2026

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-5)

Miles Killebrew, S, Southern Utah: Reserve safety totaled two tackles

Reserve safety totaled two tackles Keionte Scott, CB, Snow College (via Miami): Starting defensive back had eight tackles and a sack on defense

Arizona Cardinals (2-4)

Tyler Allgeier, RB, BYU: Reserve running back had 18 carries for 38 yards, caught one pass for 10 yards on offense

Reserve running back had 18 carries for 38 yards, caught one pass for 10 yards on offense Simi Fehoko, WR, Brighton High (via Stanford): Reserve receiver made one tackle on special teams

Los Angeles Rams (2-4)

Puka Nacua, WR, BYU/Orem High: Starting wide receiver caught a team-high six passes for 80 yards

PUKA NACUA BIG PLAY AZvsLAR on FOX/FOX One Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/fmCL6f4WvI — NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2026

Kansas City Chiefs (5-0)

Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU/Orem High: Started at left tackle on offense

Started at left tackle on offense Khyiris Tonga, DT, BYU/Granger High: Starting nose tackle recorded two tackles on defense

Starting nose tackle recorded two tackles on defense Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State: Reserve receiver caught two passes for 24 yards on offense

Reserve receiver caught two passes for 24 yards on offense Jeffrey Bassa, LB, Kearns High (via Oregon): Reserve linebacker made four tackles while playing mostly on special teams

Reserve linebacker made four tackles while playing mostly on special teams Alohi Gilman, S, Orem High (via Notre Dame): Starting safety totaled two tackles on defense

Los Angeles Chargers (0-6)

No locals on the active roster

Las Vegas Raiders (3-3)

Matt Gay, K, Utah/UVU/Orem High: Went 3 for 3 on field goals with a long of 35. Went 3 for 3 on extra point attempts

Went 3 for 3 on field goals with a long of 35. Went 3 for 3 on extra point attempts Taron Johnson, CB, Weber State: Starting cornerback had four tackles on defense

Starting cornerback had four tackles on defense Jackson Powers-Johnson, OL, Corner Canyon High (via Oregon): Starting offensive guard on offense

Buffalo Bills (5-1)

Cole Bishop, S, Utah: Starting safety recorded seven tackles and broke up two passes on defense

Starting safety recorded seven tackles and broke up two passes on defense Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah: Starting tight end caught seven passes for 38 yards on offense; had a touchdown catch called back by a penalty before briefly exiting with a rib injury

Starting tight end caught seven passes for 38 yards on offense; had a touchdown catch called back by a penalty before briefly exiting with a rib injury Jackson Hawes, TE, Highland High (via Georgia Tech): Reserve tight end had one tackle on special teams

Seattle Seahawks (3-3)

Rashid Shaheed, WR/RS, Weber State: Reserve receiver caught two passes for 23 yards on offense on offense; returned three kickoffs for 86 yards, with a long of 39, on special teams

Reserve receiver caught two passes for 23 yards on offense on offense; returned three kickoffs for 86 yards, with a long of 39, on special teams Connor O'Toole, LB, Utah: Reserve linebacker played only on special teams

Denver Broncos (4 -2)

Garett Bolles, OT, Utah/Snow/Westlake High: Started at left tackle on offense

Started at left tackle on offense Jonah Elliss, LB, Utah: Starting linebacker finished with one tackle on defense

Starting linebacker finished with one tackle on defense Dallen Bentley, TE, Utah: Inactive for Week 5

Inactive for Week 5 Karene Reid, LB, Utah: Reserve linebacker had one tackle on special teams

Parts of this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team.