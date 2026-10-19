Nscale, Anthropic in talks for $45 billion cloud computing deal, Bloomberg News reports

Updated - Oct. 19, 2026 at 1:46 p.m. | Posted - Oct. 19, 2026 at 1:37 p.m.

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FILE PHOTO: Anthropic's logo is seen in this illustration created on May 20, 2024.

FILE PHOTO: Anthropic's logo is seen in this illustration created on May 20, 2024. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo)

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Oct 19 — Nscale is in talks ​to sell computing power to AI lab Anthropic in a ‌deal that could be worth about $45 ⁠billion, Bloomberg ​News reported on ⁠Monday, citing people familiar ‌with the negotiations.

The ‌Nvidia-backed AI cloud computing firm ⁠and data ⁠center developer is seeking another major deal with the Claude maker for a second facility at its Monarch data ‌center campus in ​West Virginia, according to the report.

Nscale and Anthropic did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. Reuters could not independently verify the report.

The ​news comes after Microsoft ‌pulled out ‌of ⁠a deal to anchor a flagship data center for Nscale after power connection delays pushed ‌its expected supply ​date into the ‌2030s.

(Reporting by ⁠Jaspreet ​Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja ​Desai)

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