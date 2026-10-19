Tremonton husband accused of recruiting man to break in, rape his wife

TREMONTON — Two Tremonton men are facing felony charges after one man allegedly recruited the other to break into his house and rape his wife.

On Sept. 13, police received a 911 call from the West home stating a man had broken into the house and attempted to rape a woman living there, according to court documents. The woman's 15-year-old son heard his mother screaming and helped chase the man out of the house, police said.

The man was later identified as Noel Ayala, 49. When speaking to officers, Ayala told them the woman's husband, Jeremiah West, had told him she "wanted to be raped" and so the two men devised a plan for him to sneak in and "rape" her, the charges said.

While looking through text conversations between the two men, police discovered West asked Ayala to come over and rape his wife, saying she had a "fantasy" of being raped and she wanted it to be "as real as possible" so she couldn't know that West set it up, according to the charges.

The two discussed plans on how Ayala would get in, and Ayala explained how he would rape her in their text messages, charges said.

In some of the messages, West said his wife would "put up a fight and not make it easy on you" and encouraged Ayala to "full on hit her" if she gets rowdy, police said. West also later said since family members were home, Ayala should "knock her out" to keep her quiet, the charges said.

At around 6 a.m. on Sept. 13, West had made an excuse to be sleeping on the couch so he could let Ayala into the home, police said. With West's assistance, Ayala entered the victim's bedroom, crawled into her bed, grabbed her by the mouth and neck, ripped off her clothes and tried to rape her, the charges state.

During the investigation, police discovered West had sold intimate photos of his wife to Ayala and had used artificial intelligence to alter non-intimate photos of his wife and her sister into pornographic images, charges allege.

In a police interview a few days later, the victim said she was unaware of the scheme, did not have any sexual fantasies about being raped, and did not give consent for her sexually explicit images to be sent to anyone, according to court documents.

Also in recovered text messages, officers discovered West told Ayala about how his wife was "on one this morning so I had to rape her" on Sept 12, charges said. When officers asked the victim about it, she said West forced her to have sex with him even though she had said repeatedly told him "no," police said.

West was charged with rape, object rape, forcible sodomy, attempted rape, attempted forcible sodomy, attempted object rape and aggravated sexual assault, first-degree felonies; criminal solicitation of an adult and obstruction of justice, second-degree felonies; and three counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child, a class B misdemeanor.

Ayala was also charged in 1st District Court with attempted rape, attempted forcible sodomy, attempted object rape and aggravated sexual assault, all first-degree felonies.