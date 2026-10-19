Apple to host 'Pro and tell' event on October 28 in LA

Updated - Oct. 19, 2026 at 12:20 p.m. | Posted - Oct. 19, 2026 at 12:07 p.m.

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An Apple logo appears in this illustration taken August 25, 2025.

An Apple logo appears in this illustration taken August 25, 2025. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo)

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(Refiles to correct syntax in the last bullet, ​spell out "October" in headline and add media packaging code to broaden ‌distribution)

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Apple said on Monday it would ⁠host a "Pro and ​tell" event in ⁠Los Angeles on October 28, the ‌latest in a ‌series of product launches as the ⁠iPhone maker expands ⁠its hardware lineup and AI offerings.

The event is expected to feature Apple's first touch-screen MacBook Pro, according to Bloomberg News, a long-awaited change ‌to the Mac lineup.

Here ​are some details:

• The event follows Apple's September launch of the Duo foldable iPhone and last week's unveiling of the HomeView smart-home hub and other Siri-powered home devices

• It comes ​amid efforts by chief executive John Ternus ‌to speed ‌up ⁠product development and simplify the company's structure, according to analysts

• Apple typically holds an annual developers conference focused on ‌software in June, ​and often conducts fall ‌events centered ⁠on iPhones and ​other consumer devices

(Reporting by Prathik Jayaprakash in ​Bengaluru)

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