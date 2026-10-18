Deshaun Watson leads drive for winning field goal and Browns rally for 13-10 victory over Ravens

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CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns have plenty of flaws in coach Todd Monken's first season.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson and the offense are spotty at best. The special teams, too. And while the defense has shown flashes of dominance, it's largely anonymous.

One part of Monken's plan, however, is ahead of schedule: getting his players to believe in themselves, and each other.

Four wins by mid-October, each of them decided in the late moments, will do that.

Watson shook off three quarters of ineffective play to connect with Jerry Jeudy for a 33-yard gain that set up Andre Szmyt's 37-yard field goal on the final snap, and the Browns rallied past the Baltimore Ravens 13-10 on Sunday.

"For some reason, just the way our guys work and the way they believe, there's something about this group that makes them special," Monken said.

The Browns (4-2) trailed 10-0 early and had all of 107 yards entering the fourth quarter before a late fumble by Baltimore's Derrick Henry shifted the momentum to set the stage for their latest and perhaps most impressive — in results if not in process — victory so far.

"Our guys are a scrappy group and they played their rear ends off for 60 minutes," Monken said. "And that will always give you a chance to win."

Cleveland needed every one of those 60 minutes and one untimed down to give Monken — who spent the previous three seasons as the Ravens' offensive coordinator — an improbable victory over some familiar faces.

Watson completed 16 of 26 passes for 164 yards. Szmyt's game-winner atoned for a miss from 48 yards a few minutes earlier.

The Ravens (4-2) blocked Szmyt's first attempt to win it but were called for offside. Szmyt's try from 5 yards closer was down the middle to pull the surprising Browns into a tie with Baltimore and Pittsburgh atop the AFC North, with two of those victories coming at home on last-second kicks against division rivals.

"I want to be the guy that makes something happen," Watson said. "I know (fans) want better play and we want better play ... but getting those victories, against a division rival like this in a home stadium is very huge."

Despite missing quarterback Lamar Jackson — out for a second straight game with an ankle injury — the Ravens appeared in firm control against an inept Browns offense, but linebacker Carson Schwesinger provided the spark the Browns needed when he knocked the ball out of Henry's hands. Defensive back Tyson Campbell fell on it at the Baltimore 35.

"The ball is oxygen," said Schwesinger, who had been questionable to play with an ankle injury.

Suddenly, the Browns had life. Audric Estime, plucked from Minnesota's practice squad this week with starting running back Quinshon Judkins sidelined by an ankle injury, bulled his way in for a 2-yard touchdown to tie the game at 10-all with 8:33 remaining.

Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley, who played brilliantly in an overtime win over Atlanta last Sunday, and the rest of the Baltimore offense had two chances to take the lead but failed to produce a first down either time.

Cleveland took over at its 20 with 1:59 remaining, and Watson — who heard boos during a first half in which the Browns had more punts (five) than first downs (three) — led a 10-play, 62-yard drive.

It was an exciting finish to a game that often felt like a slog in the brilliant fall sunshine, with one of the biggest pops from the crowd coming in the fourth quarter when it was encouraged to support baseball's Cleveland Guardians, who were set to host Tampa Bay in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series about a mile south.

The Ravens scored on their first two possessions to take a 10-0 lead, with Huntley hitting rookie tight end Josh Cuevas for his first career touchdown from 2 yards out and Tyler Loop drilling a 34-yard field goal.

Baltimore's offense did nothing from there. Huntley finished 19 of 31 for 165 yards, but the Ravens went scoreless over their final nine possessions, with Loop missing a 49-yarder early in the fourth quarter that would have made it a two-score game.

Henry's first fumble of the season, on a play in which the NFL's ninth all-time leading rusher was trying to churn for extra yards, set the stage for an unlikely rally.

"I told the team, 'Put this one on me,'" said Henry, who rushed for 58 yards and just 17 over the final three quarters. "I've just got to do better. Can't put the team in this position."

Ravens: WR Rashod Bateman (shoulder) left in the second quarter and did not return.

Browns: S Grant Delpit exited in the first quarter and was placed in the concussion protocol. ... LB Justin Jefferson injured his hip.

Ravens: Host AFC North rival Cincinnati next Sunday.

Browns: At Tennessee next Sunday.

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