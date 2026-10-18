17-year-old shot in leg at Salt Lake City party, police say

SALT LAKE CITY — A 17-year-old boy was hospitalized with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg after being shot at a party in Salt Lake City late Saturday night, police said.

The shooting was reported about 11:20 p.m. at 1899 West Sergeant Drive, according to Salt Lake Police Lt. Joe Cyr. Responding officers applied a tourniquet to the teen's leg before he was transported to a local hospital by medical personnel.

Police believe the shooting was intentional but have not identified a suspect or determined a motive, Cyr said. Investigators are interviewing witnesses, who have been cooperative, though officers have had difficulty gathering information because many people who attended the party had left the scene.

Police have not released a description of the shooter and do not know whether the person is a juvenile, Cyr said.

There is no immediate threat to the public, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing, and additional details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately available.