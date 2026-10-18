Diego Gomez scores from halfway line for Brighton to revive memories of David Beckham's famous goal

Posted - Oct. 18, 2026 at 7:29 a.m.

The Associated PressAssociated Press
 
Brighton's Diego Gomez, center, celebrates scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Crystal Palace in Brighton, England, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026.

Brighton's Diego Gomez, center, celebrates scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Crystal Palace in Brighton, England, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)

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BRIGHTON, England — Diego Gomez did a Beckham.

Collecting the ball near the halfway line, the Brighton midfielder advanced just into Crystal Palace's half and launched the ball over goalkeeper Walter Benitez and into the net for a spectacular goal in the seventh minute of the Premier League match at Amex Stadium on Sunday.

The Paraguay international's shot revived memories of a strike from a similar range from David Beckham when playing for Manchester United against Wimbledon on the opening day of the 1996-97 Premier League season.

It remains one of English soccer's most famous goals and thrusted Beckham into the global spotlight.

Gomez's goal put Brighton 2-0 ahead against its biggest rival — and the team went 3-0 up three minutes later.

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See AP's full soccer coverage here

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