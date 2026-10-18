Chelsea goalkeeper Martinez says he'll be back playing in a few weeks after a head clash

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LONDON — Argentina goalkeeper Emi Martinez says he will be "back in a few weeks" after undergoing surgery following a clash of heads during Chelsea's 2-0 win at Everton in the Premier League.

Martinez collided Saturday with Jarrad Branthwaite as the pair challenged for a cross and after more than eight minutes of treatment, the Argentina international was carried off on a stretcher to a waiting ambulance.

Martinez later posted a photo of himself in a hospital bed on Instagram, writing: "Thank you for all the messages, the operation went well."

He added: "We'll be back in a few weeks."

Martinez had earlier played his part in Chelsea's 2-0 win that also earned his side their first Premier League clean sheet in nine months.

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