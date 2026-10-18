Chelsea goalkeeper Martinez says he'll be back playing in a few weeks after a head clash

Posted - Oct. 18, 2026 at 1:37 a.m.

The Associated PressAssociated Press
 
Chelsea goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, right, picks up an injury during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Chelsea in Liverpool, England, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026.

Chelsea goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, right, picks up an injury during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Chelsea in Liverpool, England, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP)

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LONDON — Argentina goalkeeper Emi Martinez says he will be "back in a few weeks" after undergoing surgery following a clash of heads during Chelsea's 2-0 win at Everton in the Premier League.

Martinez collided Saturday with Jarrad Branthwaite as the pair challenged for a cross and after more than eight minutes of treatment, the Argentina international was carried off on a stretcher to a waiting ambulance.

Martinez later posted a photo of himself in a hospital bed on Instagram, writing: "Thank you for all the messages, the operation went well."

He added: "We'll be back in a few weeks."

Martinez had earlier played his part in Chelsea's 2-0 win that also earned his side their first Premier League clean sheet in nine months.

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