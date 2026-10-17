Alex McPherson kicks 34-yard field goal as time expires to lift Auburn over No. 1 Georgia 27-24

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ATHENS, Ga. — Alex McPherson kicked a game-winning 34-yard field goal as time expired and Auburn, led by quarterback Byrum Brown's dominant running game, upset No. 1 Georgia 27-24 on Saturday.

It's the second straight week the top team in the AP Top 25 lost to an unranked foe after then-No. 1 Texas fell to Oklahoma last Saturday. Auburn's win meant the team ranked No. 1 in the AP Top 25 lost in consecutive weeks for the first time since October 1990, according to Sportradar.

Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton led a long game-tying touchdown drive in the fourth quarter but lost a fumble with 58 seconds remaining and the Bulldogs driving for a potential go-ahead field goal.

Stockton, who also threw two interceptions, fumbled on a run from the Auburn 46. Safety Sylvester Smith-Reed recovered for the Tigers at the Auburn 44. A roughing-the-passer penalty on Georgia's Gabe Harris Jr. helped set up McPherson's game-winning kick. Auburn players swarmed the field.

"It's pretty neat," said Auburn first-year coach Alex Golesh. "I'm really proud of our guys. Really proud of them.

"We're going to build Auburn back to where everybody wants it, one game at a time. Just hang with us."

Brown ran for 115 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries and added a scoring pass.

Georgia (6-1, 4-1 Southeastern Conference) saw its streaks of nine straight wins over Auburn and 53 consecutive wins over unranked teams come to an end in a loss that also will end the Bulldogs' short one-week stay atop the AP Top 25.

Auburn (4-2, 2-2) beat the Bulldogs on the ground, outrushing Georgia 192-113. Tailback Nate Frazier returned from a rib injury to start for Georgia but was ineffective, gaining only 19 yards on nine carries.

Georgia trailed 24-14 before rallying with a 42-yard field goal by Peyton Woodring. Stockton led a tying touchdown drive that began at the Georgia 6 and covered 94 yards in 13 plays, capped by his 4-yard pass to London Humphreys.

Stockton's two interceptions doubled his previous season total through six games. The Bulldogs also were hurt by mistakes, including three personal foul penalties.

"We helped them," said Georgia coach Kirby Smart. "We had three turnovers and critical penalties. ... We had some really, really untimely, uncharacteristic and undisciplined penalties."

After Georgia took a 14-0 lead, Auburn scored the next 24 points.

Georgia looked dominant in the opening minutes, even after Stockton had to leave after hitting the field helmet-first on the first play of the game. Ryan Puglisi completed each of his three passes, including a 41-yarder to Craig Dandridge Jr., before Dwight Phillips' 15-yard scoring run.

Stockton returned for the next possession and threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to tight end Lawson Luckie for the 14-0 lead.

Auburn responded with a physical run-first attack led by the 235-pound Brown, who was effective both on designed runs and when taking off after dropping back to pass.

Top-ranked teams had won 93 consecutive home games against unranked teams since LSU lost to Arkansas 50-48 in two overtimes on Nov. 23, 2007.

Auburn's first touchdown came on a trick play. Brown pitched to wide receiver Christian Neptune, who launched a 28-yard touchdown pass to Keshaun Singleton. Georgia defensive backs Ja'Marley Riddle and Ellis Robinson IV collided in the end zone. Riddle was the fill-in starter for KJ Bolden, who wore a walking boot on his right foot and did not play.

It was Neptune's second completion — and second touchdown pass — of the season.

Brown completed 15 of 26 passes for 150 yards and one touchdown.

Smart said Stockton was cleared after being checked for a concussion following the opening drive but also was seen by trainers following a hit to his throwing shoulder.

"He had a stinger in his shoulder that numbs your shoulder," Smart said. "That happens a lot in football."

Stockton completed 22 of 34 passes for 272 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Auburn: The Tigers, coming off an open week, scored the final 17 points of the first half in an impressive answer to giving up the first 14 points. Brown threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Chas Nimrod, but his lead role in the Tigers' running attack was most valuable. Brown wore down the Georgia defense with his physical runs. Jeremiah Cobb also was effective, running for 61 yards, as the running back complement to Brown's lead role.

Georgia: One week after a much-anticipated 20-17 win at No. 6 Alabama, the Bulldogs appeared to fade in the second quarter as their defense was on the field for 45 plays in the first half. The failure to maintain momentum after taking a 14-0 lead on its first two possessions was due to more than fatigue, however.

A personal foul on a late hit on Brown by freshman linebacker Khamari Brooks was the big play in Auburn's tying touchdown drive. Stockton looked at intended receiver Humphreys too long on a pass that was intercepted by Anquon Fegans later in the first half.

Auburn plays No. 22 Louisiana State, which beat No. 16 Mississippi State 31-0 on Saturday, at Auburn next Saturday.

Georgia has an off week before playing Florida, which upset No. 7 Texas 27-24 on Saturday, on Oct. 31 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

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