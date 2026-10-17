2 killed, multiple injured after vehicle drives onto field during soccer game at Wichita sports complex

Updated - Oct. 17, 2026 at 4:09 p.m. | Posted - Oct. 17, 2026 at 3:55 p.m.

Emma TuckerCNN
 

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Two people were killed and multiple others were injured when a vehicle drove onto a field during a soccer game at a sports complex in Wichita, Kansas, on Saturday, authorities said.

The driver of vehicle is in custody and "there is no additional ongoing threat to the public from that driver," said Aaron Moses of the Wichita Police Department.

Those killed in the incident at Stryker Sports Complex include a child and an adult, Moses said. They have not been identified.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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