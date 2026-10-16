New wildfire in Southern California explodes in size, burning multiple homes

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. — A fast-moving wildfire in Southern California quickly consumed hundreds of acres and burned multiple homes after sparking in Orange County Friday, county officials said.

The Norte Fire began around noon Friday and has quickly grown to 465 acres, the Orange County Fire Authority said. It's one of several fires that have broken out since Thursday amid fierce Santa Ana winds affecting Southern California.

Aerial footage from CNN affiliate KCBS showed multiple houses burning Friday afternoon. Four homes in San Juan Capistrano have been impacted by the fire as it continues to grow, fire officials said in a social media post. Officials told people to avoid the area.

The fire continues to grow. Please avoid the area. Four homes off Via La Mirada in San Juan Capistrano have been impacted. #NorteFire — OCFA (@OCFireAuthority) October 16, 2026

Five zones in San Clemente and San Juan Capistrano were under evacuation orders while surrounding areas had evacuation warnings in effect. Evacuation shelters have been opened at community centers in both San Clemente and San Juan Capistrano, Orange County fire officials said.

Wind gusts in the area are reaching 25 mph. Winds are expected to remain elevated until this evening, when they could begin to die down in areas closer to the coast beginning around 7 p.m. local time. The Santa Ana winds peak Friday but will remain elevated through Saturday, then diminish over the weekend.

This story will be updated. To be notified about updates, please click Follow This Story below on the KSL app.