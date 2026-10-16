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LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 — A representative for Selma Blair, who ​was arrested this week and charged with assault for actions on a US Delta Air Lines flight, said on Friday the ‌actor did not intend to harm anyone or open an aircraft door.

A statement issued by her ⁠publicist repeated comments from earlier this ​week that Blair, who has multiple ⁠sclerosis, suffered a medical emergency on the flight from Los Angeles ‌to New York. Blair ‌did not try to open a door on the plane as some ⁠media outlets reported, the statement said.

"There ⁠was no attempt to open the door of the aircraft. Selma did not intend to harm anyone," the statement said.

Blair pleaded not guilty on Monday to charges of assaulting a police officer involved in her arrest at New York's John F. Kennedy Airport and a nurse ‌at the hospital where she was taken afterward.

Police ​met the plane when it landed after reports of a "physically abusive passenger" who was identified as Blair, according to a statement from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey's police department. Two flight attendants reported injuries and one of them was taken to a hospital, police said.

Blair, 54, is known for roles in "Cruel Intentions" and "Hellboy." ​She has spoken publicly about being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018.

The statement by ‌Blair's representative said ‌Blair ⁠has a neurological condition known as pseudobulbar affect, "which bears directly on how a medical episode presents to people who do not know her."

"There is much more to this story than has been reported, and we ask to consider ‌the entirety of the ​facts before rushing to judgment, whether in ‌the courtroom or in ⁠the court ​of public opinion," Blair's representatives said.

(Reporting by Danielle Broadway and Lisa Richwine; Editing by ​Rod Nickel)