2 injured after propane tank explodes inside tent in Orem

OREM — Two people were injured after a propane tank exploded in Orem on Saturday afternoon.

The explosion happened inside a tent at a campsite near Will's Canyon Stop, at 1565 E. 800 North, Orem Fire Department Assistant Chief Shaun Hurst said.

He said the small cylinder propane tank was being used on a camping stove before it exploded.

Two people were sent to the hospital with second- and third-degree burns, he said.

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