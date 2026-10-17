2 injured after propane tank explodes inside tent in Orem

Posted - Oct. 17, 2026 at 3:54 p.m.

Joe R. Wirthlin JrKSL
 
Two people were injured in Orem after a propane tank exploded at campsite near Will's Canyon Stop on Saturday afternoon.

Two people were injured in Orem after a propane tank exploded at campsite near Will's Canyon Stop on Saturday afternoon. (Scott G Winterton, Deseret News)

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OREM — Two people were injured after a propane tank exploded in Orem on Saturday afternoon.

The explosion happened inside a tent at a campsite near Will's Canyon Stop, at 1565 E. 800 North, Orem Fire Department Assistant Chief Shaun Hurst said.

He said the small cylinder propane tank was being used on a camping stove before it exploded.

Two people were sent to the hospital with second- and third-degree burns, he said.

This story will be updated. To be notified about updates, please click Follow This Story below on the KSL app.

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