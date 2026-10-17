Jaguars eye a full 2028 home slate in Jacksonville in shift that could end Wembley run

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LONDON — Jacksonville's run of playing an annual home game at Wembley Stadium could be nearing its end.

Jaguars president Mark Lamping said Saturday the team hopes to keep all of its 2028 home games in Jacksonville to coincide with the re-opening of its stadium following a $1.4 billion renovation.

The Jags were early adopters of the NFL's international push and began staging an annual game at Wembley in 2013, but the economic incentive to do so has been decreasing.

Jacksonville will play its 16th London game on Sunday when the team faces the Houston Texans at Wembley.

Lamping told Jacksonville reporters in London that the plan for the 2028 season is a full slate at its "stadium of the future."

"If there's a natural year where you probably want to play every home game in Jacksonville, it would be the year you open a new stadium," Lamping said.

Construction has already begun with EverBank Stadium at reduced capacity this season.

The Jags will move most of their home games to Orlando next season.

The team has the option of playing three home games in London next season, but Lamping said the likelihood of that is "remote." He said that option was designed more for if the team had chosen to play in Gainesville next year.

Jacksonville's games at Wembley are separate from the NFL-mandated international games. In that category, the Jaguars are set to play one game abroad next season. Lamping said he hopes that one will be in London but said there's no guarantee.

"The league tells us where that game is going to be played," he said.

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