Ravens rule out QB Lamar Jackson (ankle) vs. Browns

Updated - Oct. 16, 2026 at 3:51 p.m. | Posted - Oct. 16, 2026 at 11:56 a.m.

Field Level Media
 
Oct 4, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) sits on the bench after being removed from the game due to a possible injury during the third quarter against the Tennessee Titans at M&amp;T Bank Stadium.

Oct 4, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) sits on the bench after being removed from the game due to a possible injury during the third quarter against the Tennessee Titans at M&amp;T Bank Stadium. (Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images)

1 photo
Save Story

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

Oct 16 (Field Level Media) - Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will miss ​his second straight game with an ankle injury on Sunday at Cleveland.

Tyler Huntley will start under center when the ‌Ravens (4-1) visit the AFC North rival Browns (3-2).

Jackson has not practiced since sustaining the injury late ⁠in the first half in ​the Week 4 win against the ⁠Tennessee Titans.

Ravens head coach Jesse Minter said the decision was ‌the right one for ‌the two-time NFL MVP.

"I think it's just a decision ⁠for his best interest," the first-year ⁠coach said Friday. "That's really what every decision's always going to be about."

Jackson, 29, has completed 70.8% of his passes for 967 yards, six touchdowns and one interception in four games this season. He has rushed for 144 yards and one score.

Huntley, 28, ‌completed 24 of 32 passes for 201 yards, ​two touchdowns and no interceptions in last Sunday's 30-23 overtime win at Atlanta. His 1-yard touchdown run in overtime gave Baltimore its third straight win.

Also, outside linebacker Trey Hendrickson (finger) will return after missing the past two games. Hendrickson underwent surgery before sitting out the contests.

"We're always going to try to have the best ​interest of the player," Minter said. "The path that we went down ‌was really in (Hendrickson's) best ‌interest, ⁠both short-term and long-term. I'm excited for him to be back out there."

Center Cam Jurgens (concussion), who was recently acquired from the Philadelphia Eagles, was also ruled out by the Ravens. Defensive tackle Broderick Washington (ankle) ‌will sit out as ​well.

Receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (wrist) returned from injured reserve ‌to practice and ⁠is listed as ​questionable. Also questionable are offensive guards Emery Jones Jr. (ankle) and Andrew Vorhees (foot).

(--Field ​Level Media)

Photos

Most recent NFL stories

Related topics

National SportsNFL

SPORTS NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Newsletter Signup

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  