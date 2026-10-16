Ravens rule out QB Lamar Jackson (ankle) vs. Browns

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Oct 16 (Field Level Media) - Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will miss ​his second straight game with an ankle injury on Sunday at Cleveland.

Tyler Huntley will start under center when the ‌Ravens (4-1) visit the AFC North rival Browns (3-2).

Jackson has not practiced since sustaining the injury late ⁠in the first half in ​the Week 4 win against the ⁠Tennessee Titans.

Ravens head coach Jesse Minter said the decision was ‌the right one for ‌the two-time NFL MVP.

"I think it's just a decision ⁠for his best interest," the first-year ⁠coach said Friday. "That's really what every decision's always going to be about."

Jackson, 29, has completed 70.8% of his passes for 967 yards, six touchdowns and one interception in four games this season. He has rushed for 144 yards and one score.

Huntley, 28, ‌completed 24 of 32 passes for 201 yards, ​two touchdowns and no interceptions in last Sunday's 30-23 overtime win at Atlanta. His 1-yard touchdown run in overtime gave Baltimore its third straight win.

Also, outside linebacker Trey Hendrickson (finger) will return after missing the past two games. Hendrickson underwent surgery before sitting out the contests.

"We're always going to try to have the best ​interest of the player," Minter said. "The path that we went down ‌was really in (Hendrickson's) best ‌interest, ⁠both short-term and long-term. I'm excited for him to be back out there."

Center Cam Jurgens (concussion), who was recently acquired from the Philadelphia Eagles, was also ruled out by the Ravens. Defensive tackle Broderick Washington (ankle) ‌will sit out as ​well.

Receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (wrist) returned from injured reserve ‌to practice and ⁠is listed as ​questionable. Also questionable are offensive guards Emery Jones Jr. (ankle) and Andrew Vorhees (foot).

(--Field ​Level Media)