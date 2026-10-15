Broncos beat the Seahawks 17-14 in OT on Ja'Quan McMillian's pick, Wil Lutz's 53-yarder

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DENVER — Ja'Quan McMillian intercepted Sam Darnold's pass in overtime and Wil Lutz kicked a 53-yard field goal that gave the Denver Broncos a 17-14 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night.

The Broncos emerged from a tough six-week season-opening stretch with a 4-2 record despite an injury-riddled roster and a shaky offense, and the Seahawks (3-3) lost for the second time in five days. They also matched their loss total from last season, when they won their second Super Bowl title.

McMillian intercepted a pass intended for Rashid Shaheed at the Denver 43, the second pick of the night by Darnold.

Jason Myers' 34-yard field goal tied it at 14-all with 3 seconds left in regulation. The Seahawks started their game-tying drive at midfield after a 31-yard punt return by Shaheed following a sixth three-and-out by the Broncos.

Denver appeared to have the victory in hand when Kris Abrams-Draine intercepted Darnold's pass at the Denver 30 with 1:25 left in regulation, but the Broncos burned just 15 seconds of clock before punting.

After scoring just three points on their first eight drives, the Seahawks put together an 11-play, 67-yard masterpiece that ended with running back George Holani scoring from a yard out. Darnold's 2-point pass to Shaheed pulled Seattle within 14-11 with 5:41 left.

Bo Nix led the Broncos on two long first-half scoring drives, and Denver's depleted defense sacked Darnold five times and hit him 17 times.

Seahawks TE Elijah Arroyo left late in the first half with an apparent right shoulder injury sustained while diving for a fumbled ball.

The Broncos were without star CB Patrick Surtain II and starting safety Talanoa Hufanga, both out with ankle injuries. RB Tyler Badie injured a thumb in the second quarter. WR Jaylen Waddle was evaluated for a shoulder injury in the third quarter but returned.

Seahawks: Host the Kansas City Chiefs on Oct. 25.

Broncos: Host the Arizona Cardinals on Oct. 25.

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