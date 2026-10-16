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LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 — ​A judge in New Mexico on Friday dismissed sexual ‌assault charges against "West Wing" actor Timothy ⁠Busfield, according ​to court ⁠documents.

"The prosecuting attorney failed ‌to act ‌in a fair and impartial ⁠manner," wrote ⁠Judge Joseph Montano wrote.

Busfield, 69, was indicted by a grand jury in February on on child sex offenses ‌and accused of ​groping a young boy on the set of a television show he was directing and producing.

Prosecutors alleged that Busfield had improperly touched two young ​cast members - twin ‌boys - while ‌directing ⁠the Fox TV drama "The Cleaning Lady" in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Busfield steadfastly professed his innocence, ‌calling the allegations ​against him "lies."

(Reporting ‌by Lisa ⁠Richwine; ​Editing by Chris Reese and Franklin ​Paul)