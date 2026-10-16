Judge dismisses indictment of actor Timothy Busfield on child sexual assault 

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LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 — A judge in New Mexico on Friday dismissed sexual assault charges against "West Wing" actor Timothy Busfield, according to court documents.
"The prosecuting attorney failed to act in a fair and impartial manner," wrote Judge Joseph Montano wrote.
Busfield, 69, was indicted by a grand jury in February on on child sex offenses and accused of groping a young boy on the set of a television show he was directing and producing.
Prosecutors alleged that Busfield had improperly touched two young cast members - twin boys - while directing the Fox TV drama "The Cleaning Lady" in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Busfield steadfastly professed his innocence, calling the allegations against him "lies."
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Chris Reese and Franklin Paul)