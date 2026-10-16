What to know about the race for Utah's 1st Congressional District

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's new 1st Congressional District has Democrats in the state hopeful about sending one of their own to Congress for the first time this decade.

Democrats nominated a household name, Ben McAdams, a former U.S. representative and former mayor of Salt Lake County, while Republicans put forward a first-time candidate, Riley Owen, in hopes of maintaining total control of Utah's delegation in Washington, D.C.

Both candidates have made affordability — particularly the high price of housing — a key focus of their campaigns, and during a recent debate, the pair found a decent amount to agree on. But they offer differing visions for how to solve many of the problems voters are frustrated with, and what the role of the federal government should be in solving them.

Here's what you should know about the candidates for Utah's 1st Congressional District:

Who is Riley Owen?

At 28, Owen is making his debut in politics, and he isn't shying away from his age.

"I'm one of the first Gen Z conservative congressional nominees in the nation, and I think that's an asset," he told KSL's "Inside Sources." "Some people say, 'Aren't you a little young to be doing this?' ... To me, it's not about the years in the life; it's about the life in the years."

Owen has an impressive resume for his age. He studied at Princeton University and earned a Master of Public Policy degree at the University of Oxford. He worked as a policy analyst at the White House during President Donald Trump's first administration. Owen also serves in the U.S. Navy Reserve.

He pitches himself as a political outsider at a time when many voters are frustrated with the status quo.

"Whether you're a Republican or Democrat, people say, 'I'm tired of what's going on. I'm tired of electing the same people who sounds the same, who have been doing this for decades,'" Owen said. "I'm a new face. I have fresh ideas, and I think a lot of people are ready for that."

As a member of one of the first generations "to have smartphones and social media disrupt my childhood," Owen wants to limit social media use nationwide to those under the age of 16.

"I remember switching from bike rides around town and throwing rocks in a ravine to suddenly there were photo shoots all the time and people are managing their online brand," he said. "That's not what a childhood is for."

When it comes to affordability, Owen said it's become too difficult to have kids and raise a family. He proposed expanding the federal tax credit to businesses that offer paid maternity leave to employees.

"Ideally, it's paternity leave, but we've got to start somewhere," he said.

Riley Owen at the Utah Republican Party State Nominating Convention at the UCCU Center in Orem on April 25. (Photo: Tess Crowley, Deseret News)

McAdams seeks return to Congress

McAdams emerged from a crowded Democratic primary field earlier this year, where he was widely seen as the more moderate option in his party. He first won election to Congress as a "Blue Dog Democrat" during a blue wave year in 2018, but was ousted by Rep. Burgess Owens, R-Utah, after only one term.

Prior to serving in Congress, McAdams served in the Utah state Senate and as Salt Lake County mayor, and he is pitching himself as a pragmatic, veteran leader.

"This is a time where I think we need experienced leaders. I've never been more worried about the direction of our country than I am now," he told KSL's "Inside Sources." "I bring a history of somebody who has tackled tough problems before. I don't shy away. I run headlong into some of our toughest challenges, and I've delivered results."

McAdams, who voted to impeach Trump in 2019, has spoken about the need for Congress to check the president, but his 2026 campaign has focused more on kitchen table issues like housing affordability and protecting the Great Salt Lake.

He blamed Trump's tariffs and the GOP's so-called One Big Beautiful Bill for raising prices and giving more tax breaks to wealthy Americans. He said standing up to Trump on tariffs and the war in Iran will help bring down the cost of goods.

"My priority is going to be to focus on housing," he said. McAdams serves on the National Housing Crisis Task Force, a bipartisan effort focused on solutions for housing policy.

"If you're working 40 hours a week and working hard, you should be able to afford the home that you live in and still have the ability to pay for health care and food and take a vacation with your family."

He encouraged Republicans and Democrats alike to consider supporting him.

"If I'm lucky enough to win this election," he said, "my constituents aren't just the people who vote for me. ... It's everybody who lives in the district that I represent."

Ben McAdams at the Deseret News office in Salt Lake City on June 8. (Photo: Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News)

Can Owen pull off an upset?

Thanks to a newly redrawn congressional map, Utah's 1st Congressional District is expected to favor Democrats this year. The Cook Political Report rates it as a "solid Democrat" district.

Is there any chance Owen can pull off an upset? Probably not, according to Leah Murray, the director of Weber State University's Walker Institute of Politics & Public Service.

"That is now a non-competitive seat for a Democrat, and Ben McAdams has a ton more money than Riley Owen does," she told KSL. "(Owen) would need to have endorsements, plus a bunch of money coming in, plus expenditures that he can make the case to that new district that he is the right guy."

McAdams has vastly outraised and outspent Owen, according to campaign finance disclosures. Owen has spent just shy of $100,000 through the end of September — most of it going to a signature gathering firm — while McAdams has spent more than $1.9 million, including significant amounts on advertising.

Two other candidates are also vying for the seat: Libertarian Jesse West and unaffiliated candidate Elias Henry Montgomery.

Election Day is Nov. 3.