Wall St opens muted as tech jitters linger; Tesla gains

Updated - Oct. 16, 2026 at 7:36 a.m. | Posted - Oct. 16, 2026 at 7:34 a.m.

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FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., September 15, 2026.

FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., September 15, 2026. (REUTERS/Jeenah Moon/File Photo)

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Oct 16 — Wall Street's ​main indexes opened largely muted on ‌Friday as worries about ⁠cracks in ​the ⁠AI trade pressured ‌semiconductor stocks, ‌while gains in ⁠Tesla ⁠provided some support.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 130.6 points, or 0.25%, at ‌the ​open to 52,308.28. The S&P 500 rose 1.3 points, or 0.02%, at the open to 7,745.32, ​while ‌the Nasdaq ‌Composite ⁠dropped 60 points, or 0.22%, to 26,652.985 at the ‌opening bell.

(Reporting ​by Purvi ‌Agarwal ⁠in ​Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet ​Das)

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