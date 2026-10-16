Wall St opens muted as tech jitters linger; Tesla gains

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Oct 16 — Wall Street's main indexes opened largely muted on Friday as worries about cracks in the AI trade pressured semiconductor stocks, while gains in Tesla provided some support.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 130.6 points, or 0.25%, at the open to 52,308.28. The S&P 500 rose 1.3 points, or 0.02%, at the open to 7,745.32, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 60 points, or 0.22%, to 26,652.985 at the opening bell.
(Reporting by Purvi Agarwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
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