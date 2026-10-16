Toyota expects Arene software platform to be in 10 million new vehicles, 50 models by 2030

Updated - Oct. 16, 2026 at 1:55 a.m. | Posted - Oct. 16, 2026 at 1:28 a.m.

ReutersReuters
 
FILE PHOTO: Toyota bZ7 electric sedan is displayed at the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition (Auto China), in Beijing, China, April 24, 2026.

FILE PHOTO: Toyota bZ7 electric sedan is displayed at the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition (Auto China), in Beijing, China, April 24, 2026. (REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo)

1 photo
Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

TOKYO, Oct 16 — Toyota Motor expects its ​Arene software platform will be deployed in 10 million new vehicles ‌annually and 50 car models by 2030, ⁠the company said ​on Friday, after ⁠the Nikkei reported the automaker ‌aims to ‌make those models software-defined by then.

Chief ⁠Technology Officer ⁠Hiroki Nakajima outlined deployment plans for Arene at an investor briefing in Brussels last week, according to a Toyota spokesperson.

Nakajima also said ‌Toyota aims to expand ​the platform's deployment further as it moves towards 2035, including in vehicles from alliance partners, the spokesperson said.

Toyota first introduced Arene in its revamped RAV4 sport utility ​vehicle, which was launched in ‌2025.

Software-defined vehicles ‌allow ⁠functions to be updated over the air after purchase, enabling automakers to add safety, autonomous driving and ‌entertainment features without requiring ​customers to visit ‌dealerships.

(Reporting by ⁠Daniel ​Leussink, Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Thomas ​Derpinghaus)

Photos

Most recent Science stories

Related topics

Science

STAY IN THE KNOW

Get informative articles and interesting stories delivered to your inbox weekly. Subscribe to the KSL.com Trending 5.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Notice.
Newsletter Signup

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  