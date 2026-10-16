Toyota expects Arene software platform to be in 10 million new vehicles, 50 models by 2030

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

TOKYO, Oct 16 — Toyota Motor expects its ​Arene software platform will be deployed in 10 million new vehicles ‌annually and 50 car models by 2030, ⁠the company said ​on Friday, after ⁠the Nikkei reported the automaker ‌aims to ‌make those models software-defined by then.

Chief ⁠Technology Officer ⁠Hiroki Nakajima outlined deployment plans for Arene at an investor briefing in Brussels last week, according to a Toyota spokesperson.

Nakajima also said ‌Toyota aims to expand ​the platform's deployment further as it moves towards 2035, including in vehicles from alliance partners, the spokesperson said.

Toyota first introduced Arene in its revamped RAV4 sport utility ​vehicle, which was launched in ‌2025.

Software-defined vehicles ‌allow ⁠functions to be updated over the air after purchase, enabling automakers to add safety, autonomous driving and ‌entertainment features without requiring ​customers to visit ‌dealerships.

(Reporting by ⁠Daniel ​Leussink, Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Thomas ​Derpinghaus)