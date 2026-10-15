F-35s to fly over Top-10 college football game in Provo

PROVO — As No. 8 BYU prepares to take on No. 2 Notre Dame on Saturday, Hill Air Force Base announced it will conduct an F-35A flyover just before kickoff.

The F-35A Lightning II wing will deploy from Hill Air Force Base in the late afternoon, as the game is scheduled to kick off at 5:30 p.m. Lt. Col. Jefferson Page, a BYU alum and wing pilot, will fly over LaVell Edwards Stadium as it hosts the Top-10 college football matchup.

Hill Air Force Base warned Utah Valley residents and visitors that the jets would fly just 1,000 feet over the stadium and to be prepared for low planes.