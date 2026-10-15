Salt Lake County resource fair to offer free Naloxone kits

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake County Health Department will host a free resource fair this Saturday.

Health workers will be on site to give out free naloxone kits, which reverse overdoses from opioids like fentanyl.

In Utah, the number of opioid prescriptions dispensed by physicians has been decreasing since 2022. Still, in 2026, 244 people died after an opioid overdose, according to the Utah Department of Health and Human Services.

The resource fair will also offer disease and mental health screenings, hygiene kits and boxed lunches.

The event will be held at the Salt Lake County Government Center at 2001 S. State Street from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. No appointment is necessary.