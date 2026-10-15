Nasdaq reports network disruption, US equities data feeds impacted

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Oct 15 — Nasdaq, home to some of the biggest US tech companies, is experiencing ​a network disruption at its Carteret facility in New Jersey that is causing intermittent data gaps across all of ‌its US equities markets, the exchange operator said on Thursday.

The technical issue is affecting multiple ⁠multicast groups and impacting both ​hardware and software feeds for ⁠Nasdaq, Nasdaq Texas and Nasdaq PSX, according to an alert issued ‌by the company ‌at 11:27:50 a.m. ET.

Both the primary "A" and secondary "B" feeds originating ⁠from the Carteret facility have been ⁠compromised by the outage, it said. Nasdaq has advised clients to switch their systems to unaffected backup feeds originating from its Chicago facility to ensure market access.

The exchange operator also instructed clients experiencing data gaps to submit recovery requests for any missing ‌data.

"Nasdaq is actively investigating the issue," it ​said. "We apologize for the disruption and appreciate your patience."

Nasdaq did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment seeking further clarification.

Technical glitches on exchanges can roil markets, dampen traders' confidence and attract scrutiny from the Securities and Exchange Commission.

While Nasdaq's electronic platforms are typically reliable, the exchange operator has faced several notable ​technical glitches in recent years that briefly affected market activity.

In March 2024, ‌a severe connectivity ‌issue ⁠struck the exchange shortly before the opening bell, disrupting premarket trading and impairing the software system responsible for matching buy and sell orders for more than two hours.

Shares of Nasdaq, which lists Apple, Tesla ‌and Nvidia among thousands ​of other companies, were unaffected by the ‌network disruption. They ⁠have fallen about ​3.8% so far in 2026.

(Reporting by Pritam Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by ​Shilpi Majumdar)