MLB adjusts Thursday start times for Championship Series games

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Oct 14 (Field Level Media) - The start time for Thursday's ​Game 3 of the American League Championship Series between the Tampa Bay Rays and Guardians has been moved ‌up five hours due to forecasted rain in the Cleveland area.

The game, initially ⁠scheduled to begin at ​6 p.m. ET, will start ⁠at 1 p.m. ET, MLB announced Wednesday.

Games 3, 4 ‌and 5 of the ‌series will be played over three consecutive days through ⁠Saturday at Progressive Field.

"The change, ⁠which is based on forecasted rain on Thursday night in Cleveland, is being made proactively in order to remain on schedule in the ALCS," Major League Baseball said in a statement.

MLB also changed the time of Game ‌4 of the National League Championship ​Series between the Milwaukee Brewers and host Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday, moving the scheduled first pitch up one hour to 8 p.m. ET.

"The change is a result of today's earlier modification to the start time of Game 3 of the (ALCS)," MLB announced.

The Brewers hold a 2-0 ​lead in the best-of-seven series entering Game 3 on Wednesday in ‌Los Angeles.

As for ‌Tampa ⁠Bay, it will send right-hander Griffin Jax (0-0, 4.50 ERA) to the mound to start Game 3. Cleveland has yet to announce its starting pitcher.

The Rays evened the best-of-seven series with ‌the Guardians at 1-1 ​with a 3-1 victory on Tuesday ‌in St. Petersburg, ⁠Fla. The ​Guardians recorded a 7-3 victory in the series opener on Monday.

(--Field ​Level Media)