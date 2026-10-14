MLB adjusts Thursday start times for Championship Series games

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Oct 14 (Field Level Media) - The start time for Thursday's Game 3 of the American League Championship Series between the Tampa Bay Rays and Guardians has been moved up five hours due to forecasted rain in the Cleveland area.
The game, initially scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET, will start at 1 p.m. ET, MLB announced Wednesday.
Games 3, 4 and 5 of the series will be played over three consecutive days through Saturday at Progressive Field.
"The change, which is based on forecasted rain on Thursday night in Cleveland, is being made proactively in order to remain on schedule in the ALCS," Major League Baseball said in a statement.
MLB also changed the time of Game 4 of the National League Championship Series between the Milwaukee Brewers and host Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday, moving the scheduled first pitch up one hour to 8 p.m. ET.
"The change is a result of today's earlier modification to the start time of Game 3 of the (ALCS)," MLB announced.
The Brewers hold a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series entering Game 3 on Wednesday in Los Angeles.
As for Tampa Bay, it will send right-hander Griffin Jax (0-0, 4.50 ERA) to the mound to start Game 3. Cleveland has yet to announce its starting pitcher.
The Rays evened the best-of-seven series with the Guardians at 1-1 with a 3-1 victory on Tuesday in St. Petersburg, Fla. The Guardians recorded a 7-3 victory in the series opener on Monday.
(--Field Level Media)