William Contreras is becoming a swaggy postseason star for the Brewers with his slow home run trots

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MILWAUKEE — William Contreras' trots around the bases after his homers are as much of a spectacle as the blasts themselves.

The Brewers catcher hit his third homer of the postseason on Monday night, a majestic, 436-foot shot that tied the score in the fifth inning of Milwaukee's 7-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of the NL Championship Series.

The three-time All-Star took his time rounding the bases, just as he did each time he went deep in the NL Division Series. MLB posted a video of Contreras rounding the bases, and it appeared to take him roughly 35 seconds.

"More than anything, I try to enjoy the moment," Contreras said through interpreter Daniel de Mondesert. "I think doing it, it's most importantly for my teammates. For them to feel the energy, feel the vibes, and for us to feel that together. The celebrations are for them. It's for the teammates and to keep us going."

Contreras keeps giving the Brewers reasons to celebrate.

Conteras went 3 for 4 with three RBIs as the Brewers took 2-0 series lead. He has gone 9 for 23 with four walks this postseason, good for a .481 on-base percentage and a 1.264 OPS.

"He wants to compete every single day, every moment," Brewers captain Christian Yelich said. "(He) does a great job handling the pitching staff. He's the fire of our team, just likes the moments, likes the big moments. We've got all the confidence in the world in him when he's out there, whether that's behind the plate or at the plate."

That fire was evident from the way Contreras came through in the sixth inning.

Contreras singled home a run against Yoshinobu Yamamoto in the first inning and homered in the fifth off Kris Bubic to tie the game at 4-all. The Brewers had a runner on third with one out in the sixth when Dodgers manager Dave Roberts intentionally walked Brice Turang to set up a possible double play.

That brought up Contreras, who hit an RBI single off Brock Stewart.

"I took it as motivation," Contreras said. "That was a decision that their manager took, and then I just tried not to get too big or do anything too much. I wanted to put the ball in play. I knew it was a big run there."

Contreras has been providing that kind of spark since the Brewers acquired him from Atlanta in 2022. The Venezuela native — whose older brother, Willson, is a slugging first baseman for the Boston Red Sox — won a World Series with the Braves the prior season.

He posted an OPS over .800 each of his first two seasons in Milwaukee and finished fifth in the NL MVP balloting in 2024. Contreras also set an example with his work ethic.

Manager Pat Murphy recalled how Contreras wanted to catch every game.

"(He) was ticked if I ever DH'd him," Murphy said. "He just wanted to be in there. This kid wants it. He doesn't believe in days off. He doesn't believe in being injured. He played one year with a broken hand. And he wants to excel. It's not enough for him to make the All-Star team. He wants to excel. He wants it all. He's driven to a point where sometimes you have to intervene."

Contreras' zest for the game is evident from his home run celebrations.

After hitting his drive over the center-field wall Monday, Contreras laid his bat down and faced the Brewers dugout as he walked to first base. He paused after rounding second base and gestured as he faced the outfield and wall. He stopped to slap hands with third base coach Matt Erickson and lifted his arms skyward while looking up before heading home.

Contreras says he loves playing in Milwaukee in part because the Brewers appreciate the way he plays.

"I think it's the confidence that Milwaukee instilled in me from day one whenever they acquired me," Contreras said. "I think going out there and letting me play the game that I do and letting me play the way that I do. I think the only thing I really have to say is just very appreciative to the organization for what they've been able to do. I think I've been able to have the best years of my career here."

Contreras loves soaking in big moments with his teammates and fans. He's hoping they'll be exulting in the Brewers' first World Series title a few weeks from now.

That celebration undoubtedly would last quite a bit longer than his trips around the bases.

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