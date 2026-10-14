Pilot and passenger found dead after plane goes missing on way to Idaho

Posted - Oct. 14, 2026 at 12:02 p.m.

Kaitlyn Hart, East Idaho News
 
A stock photo of the 1976 Piper Cub that went missing in front of a photo of the area searched for a missing plane that went down on the way to Idaho, Monday. The pilot and passenger of the plane were found dead on Sunday in the area.

A stock photo of the 1976 Piper Cub that went missing in front of a photo of the area searched for a missing plane that went down on the way to Idaho, Monday. The pilot and passenger of the plane were found dead on Sunday in the area. (Washington Department of Transportation/Flickr)

Save Story

GRANGEVILLE – A pilot and passenger were found dead on Sunday after their plane went missing en route to Grangeville.

On Saturday, a 1976 Piper Cub departed Penticton, British Columbia, traveling to Grangeville, Idaho, according to a news release from the Washington State Department of Transportation.

After the pilot lost communication with Seattle Center air traffic control, the pilot's daughter contacted the Okanogan County Sheriff's Office to report the aircraft and occupants missing.

The transportation department's Aviation Emergency Services team immediately began searching for the plane, using its last known radar locations between Oroville and Okanogan and cell phone forensics to help identify potential search areas.

Additional ground search resources from the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation were contacted to assist with the effort.

Aviation Emergency Services volunteers for the Washington State Department of Transportation hold a radio-frequency instrument used to locate crash beacons on Saturday. The passenger and pilot of a 1976 Piper Cub that crashed in the area were found dead on Monday.
Aviation Emergency Services volunteers for the Washington State Department of Transportation hold a radio-frequency instrument used to locate crash beacons on Saturday. The passenger and pilot of a 1976 Piper Cub that crashed in the area were found dead on Monday. (Photo: Washington State Department of Transportation/Flickr)

The Washington Department of Transportation and assisting agencies located the wreckage and the two occupants at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The pilot, 61-year-old Nicholas Grachanin, and passenger Jim Merik were found deceased inside the aircraft. The families have been notified.

"On behalf of the search and rescue team, (Washington State Department of Transportation) extends our sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives," Tom Peterson, search and rescue coordinator and incident commander, said in the release. "We are thankful to everyone who contributed their time, expertise and resources to this search effort."

Most recent Idaho stories

Related topics

IdahoPolice & Courts

STAY IN THE KNOW

Get informative articles and interesting stories delivered to your inbox weekly. Subscribe to the KSL.com Trending 5.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Notice.
Newsletter Signup

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  