Pilot and passenger found dead after plane goes missing on way to Idaho

GRANGEVILLE – A pilot and passenger were found dead on Sunday after their plane went missing en route to Grangeville.

On Saturday, a 1976 Piper Cub departed Penticton, British Columbia, traveling to Grangeville, Idaho, according to a news release from the Washington State Department of Transportation.

After the pilot lost communication with Seattle Center air traffic control, the pilot's daughter contacted the Okanogan County Sheriff's Office to report the aircraft and occupants missing.

The transportation department's Aviation Emergency Services team immediately began searching for the plane, using its last known radar locations between Oroville and Okanogan and cell phone forensics to help identify potential search areas.

Additional ground search resources from the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation were contacted to assist with the effort.

Aviation Emergency Services volunteers for the Washington State Department of Transportation hold a radio-frequency instrument used to locate crash beacons on Saturday. The passenger and pilot of a 1976 Piper Cub that crashed in the area were found dead on Monday. (Photo: Washington State Department of Transportation/Flickr)

The Washington Department of Transportation and assisting agencies located the wreckage and the two occupants at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The pilot, 61-year-old Nicholas Grachanin, and passenger Jim Merik were found deceased inside the aircraft. The families have been notified.

"On behalf of the search and rescue team, (Washington State Department of Transportation) extends our sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives," Tom Peterson, search and rescue coordinator and incident commander, said in the release. "We are thankful to everyone who contributed their time, expertise and resources to this search effort."