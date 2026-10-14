LSEG taps Nvidia for faster historical market data processing

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Oct 14 — The London Stock Exchange Group said on Wednesday it ​has partnered with Nvidia to help financial institutions process and analyse large volumes of historical market ‌data faster and at scale using the US chipmaker's technology.

LSEG, which operates ⁠the London Stock Exchange and ​provides data and analytics, ⁠has been expanding its offerings to support diverse ‌demand whilst retaining ‌licenses and control as AI also affects how ⁠businesses trade and consume data.

Analysis ⁠showed that computing on Nvidia's specialised processors without creating copies of the dataset could help study every trade and price quote in seconds for insights, the company said. This would make research faster and closer ‌to real-time as equity trading ​moves to 24-hour cycles, it added.

"This collaboration expands how customers can draw insight from LSEG's trusted, governed Tick History. Customers want to work with detailed historical data at speed," said Ron Lefferts, co-head of data & analytics at LSEG.

According to the company, its Tick History ​has about 110 trillion rows of data across 100 ‌million instruments spanning ‌30 ⁠years and 580 exchanges, trading venues and contributors.

LSEG is the largest customer of Reuters, which provides news for its Workspace news and data platform and other products. ‌It plans next ​year to launch LSE 24, ‌a night-time trading site ⁠for ​some exchange-traded products.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by ​Janane Venkatraman)