LSEG taps Nvidia for faster historical market data processing

Updated - Oct. 14, 2026 at 1:04 a.m. | Posted - Oct. 14, 2026 at 12:21 a.m.

ReutersReuters
 
FILE PHOTO: Financial markets data and information are displayed around an LSEG (London Stock Exchange Group) branded cube inside the LSEG headquarters in Paternoster Square, London, Britain, September 8, 2026.

FILE PHOTO: Financial markets data and information are displayed around an LSEG (London Stock Exchange Group) branded cube inside the LSEG headquarters in Paternoster Square, London, Britain, September 8, 2026. (REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo)

1 photo
Save Story

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

Oct 14 — The London Stock Exchange Group said on Wednesday it ​has partnered with Nvidia to help financial institutions process and analyse large volumes of historical market ‌data faster and at scale using the US chipmaker's technology.

LSEG, which operates ⁠the London Stock Exchange and ​provides data and analytics, ⁠has been expanding its offerings to support diverse ‌demand whilst retaining ‌licenses and control as AI also affects how ⁠businesses trade and consume data.

Analysis ⁠showed that computing on Nvidia's specialised processors without creating copies of the dataset could help study every trade and price quote in seconds for insights, the company said. This would make research faster and closer ‌to real-time as equity trading ​moves to 24-hour cycles, it added.

"This collaboration expands how customers can draw insight from LSEG's trusted, governed Tick History. Customers want to work with detailed historical data at speed," said Ron Lefferts, co-head of data & analytics at LSEG.

According to the company, its Tick History ​has about 110 trillion rows of data across 100 ‌million instruments spanning ‌30 ⁠years and 580 exchanges, trading venues and contributors.

LSEG is the largest customer of Reuters, which provides news for its Workspace news and data platform and other products. ‌It plans next ​year to launch LSE 24, ‌a night-time trading site ⁠for ​some exchange-traded products.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by ​Janane Venkatraman)

Photos

Most recent Business stories

Related topics

Business
KSL.com Beyond Business
KSL.com Beyond Series

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  