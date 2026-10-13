Stellantis Q3 shipments fall 1%, weighed down by North America production halt

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Oct 13 — Franco-Italian automaker Stellantis said on Tuesday its global third-quarter shipments fell 1% from a year ago to an estimated 1.3 million vehicles, hit by a summer production shutdown in North America.
Stellantis is launching six new vehicles and unveiling nine concept cars at the Paris Motor Show this week, after CEO Antonio Filosa announced a €60 billion ($67 billion) turnaround plan in May, after two years of declining market share and weak sales.
• In North America, vehicle shipments dropped 12% to 357,000 units, mainly due to the shutdown that affected Jeep models like the Grand Cherokee and Compass, each down by 25,000 units year-on-year
• Europe shipments rose 10% to 588,000 units, the only region improving on a yearly basis, fuelled by demand for EV models
• The European figure includes around 44,000 vehicles from Chinese partner Leapmotor, which Stellantis distributes in the region
• Shipments in the Middle East and Africa fell 21% to 75,000 due to lower volumes in Turkey and Gulf Cooperation Council countries, impacted by conflicts in the region
• Stellantis is due to report its complete third-quarter results on October 28
($1 = 0.8945 euros)
(Reporting by Enrico Sciacovelli in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)