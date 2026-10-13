Stellantis Q3 shipments fall 1%, weighed down by North America production halt

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Oct 13 — Franco-Italian automaker Stellantis said on Tuesday its global ​third-quarter shipments fell 1% from a year ago to an estimated 1.3 million vehicles, ‌hit by a summer production shutdown in North America.

Stellantis is ⁠launching six new ​vehicles and unveiling nine ⁠concept cars at the Paris Motor Show this ‌week, after CEO ‌Antonio Filosa announced a €60 billion ($67 billion) turnaround ⁠plan in May, after ⁠two years of declining market share and weak sales.

• In North America, vehicle shipments dropped 12% to 357,000 units, mainly due to the shutdown that affected Jeep models like the ‌Grand Cherokee and Compass, ​each down by 25,000 units year-on-year

• Europe shipments rose 10% to 588,000 units, the only region improving on a yearly basis, fuelled by demand for EV models

• The European figure includes around 44,000 vehicles from Chinese partner Leapmotor, ​which Stellantis distributes in the region

• Shipments ‌in the Middle ‌East ⁠and Africa fell 21% to 75,000 due to lower volumes in Turkey and Gulf Cooperation Council countries, impacted by conflicts in the region

• ‌Stellantis is due to ​report its complete third-quarter ‌results on October ⁠28

($1 = 0.8945 ​euros)

(Reporting by Enrico Sciacovelli in Gdansk, editing by Milla ​Nissi-Prussak)