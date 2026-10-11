Texans acquiring Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr., DeMeco Ryans says

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Oct 11 (Field Level Media) - Texans coach DeMeco Ryans ​told reporters Sunday that the team had acquired wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. in a trade with ‌the Arizona Cardinals.

Ryans made the statement to finish his postgame press conference ⁠following the Texans' 26-3 road ​victory over the Tennessee ⁠Titans in Nashville.

"You guys want to know, huh?" a ‌smiling Ryans said. "Yes, ‌all right, we traded for Marvin Harrison (Jr.). See ⁠ya." He ended the press ⁠conference and walked away from the podium.

Multiple reports Sunday said the Texans are sending a second-round pick and a sixth-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft to the Cardinals in exchange for Harrison and a ‌2027 seventh-round pick. The teams had ​not made an official announcement beyond Ryans' declaration.

The Texans were rumored during the week to be the team acquiring Harrison after news broke that Arizona was moving on from the fourth overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft. Harrison was inactive for the Cardinals' home ​game Sunday against the Detroit Lions, which was in ‌the first quarter ‌when ⁠Ryans made his announcement.

The 24-year-old Harrison had five catches for 85 yards and one touchdown in Arizona's first four games this season. He caught 62 passes for 885 yards ‌and eight TDs ​in 17 games (16 starts) as a ‌rookie, and 41 ⁠for 608 ​yards and four TDs over 12 games (10 starts) in 2025.

(--Field ​Level Media)