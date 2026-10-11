Texans acquiring Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr., DeMeco Ryans says

Updated - Oct. 11, 2026 at 3:47 p.m. | Posted - Oct. 11, 2026 at 3:34 p.m.

Field Level Media
 
Sep 27, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) during halftime against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Sep 27, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) during halftime against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. (Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images)

1 photo
Save Story

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

Oct 11 (Field Level Media) - Texans coach DeMeco Ryans ​told reporters Sunday that the team had acquired wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. in a trade with ‌the Arizona Cardinals.

Ryans made the statement to finish his postgame press conference ⁠following the Texans' 26-3 road ​victory over the Tennessee ⁠Titans in Nashville.

"You guys want to know, huh?" a ‌smiling Ryans said. "Yes, ‌all right, we traded for Marvin Harrison (Jr.). See ⁠ya." He ended the press ⁠conference and walked away from the podium.

Multiple reports Sunday said the Texans are sending a second-round pick and a sixth-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft to the Cardinals in exchange for Harrison and a ‌2027 seventh-round pick. The teams had ​not made an official announcement beyond Ryans' declaration.

The Texans were rumored during the week to be the team acquiring Harrison after news broke that Arizona was moving on from the fourth overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft. Harrison was inactive for the Cardinals' home ​game Sunday against the Detroit Lions, which was in ‌the first quarter ‌when ⁠Ryans made his announcement.

The 24-year-old Harrison had five catches for 85 yards and one touchdown in Arizona's first four games this season. He caught 62 passes for 885 yards ‌and eight TDs ​in 17 games (16 starts) as a ‌rookie, and 41 ⁠for 608 ​yards and four TDs over 12 games (10 starts) in 2025.

(--Field ​Level Media)

Photos

Most recent NFL stories

Related topics

National SportsNFL

SPORTS NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Newsletter Signup

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  