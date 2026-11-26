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ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Tyler Bass hit a 57-yard field goal as time expired and the Buffalo Bills improved their AFC-leading record to 10-1 with a 13-10 victory over the rival Kansas City Chiefs on a rainy, windy and chilly Thursday night.

James Cook had 117 yards rushing and scored on a 5-yard run and Bass also hit a 54-yard field goal in the defensive struggle.

The highly anticipated fireworks between Buffalo's Josh Allen and Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes — two of the NFL's best quarterbacks — and top offenses failed to materialize.

Allen finished 10 of 21 for 81 yards with two interceptions — both coming inside the Kansas City 20. Mahomes finished 16 of 29 for 174 yards.

Buffalo has won seven straight and matched its best start to a season since 1991.

Emmett Johnson had 72 yards rushing and scored on a 1-yard run for the Chiefs (8-3).

Chiefs: At the Los Angeles Rams next Thursday night.

Bills: At New England on Sunday, Dec. 6.

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