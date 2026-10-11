Packers fear DT Javon Hargrave done for the season

Updated - Oct. 11, 2026 at 7:34 p.m. | Posted - Oct. 11, 2026 at 4:37 p.m.

Field Level Media
 
Oct 11, 2026; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft (85) consoles an injured defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (98) against the Chicago Bears during the gamet Lambeau Field.

Oct 11, 2026; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft (85) consoles an injured defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (98) against the Chicago Bears during the gamet Lambeau Field. (Wm. Glasheen USAToday Network via IMAGN images)

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Oct 12 (Field Level Media) - Green ​Bay defensive tackle Javon Hargrave is likely done for the season with ‌what is believed to be a torn Achilles ⁠tendon, Packers coach ​Matt LaFleur indicated after ⁠Sunday's 31-7 victory over the ‌Chicago Bears.

"Early indications ‌look like Achilles," said LaFleur, who ⁠also said the ⁠injury "doesn't look good."

Hargrave was injured while chasing Bears quarterback Case Keenum in the fourth quarter. He fell without contact and was eventually carted off the ‌field with 1:53 remaining.

Hargrave ​had one tackle and one quarterback hit before exiting. He has six stops in four games this season.

The 33-year-old Hargrave joined Green Bay as a free agent in the offseason. The ​Packers are his fifth team over ‌11 NFL ‌seasons.

Hargrave ⁠has 438 tackles and 49 sacks in 150 regular-season games with the Pittsburgh Steelers (2016-19), Philadelphia Eagles (2020-22), San Francisco 49ers (2023-24), Minnesota ‌Vikings (2024-25) and Packers. ​He earned Pro ‌Bowl honors with ⁠the ​Eagles in 2021 and 49ers in 2023.

(--Field Level ​Media)

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