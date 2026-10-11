Packers fear DT Javon Hargrave done for the season

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Oct 12 (Field Level Media) - Green ​Bay defensive tackle Javon Hargrave is likely done for the season with ‌what is believed to be a torn Achilles ⁠tendon, Packers coach ​Matt LaFleur indicated after ⁠Sunday's 31-7 victory over the ‌Chicago Bears.

"Early indications ‌look like Achilles," said LaFleur, who ⁠also said the ⁠injury "doesn't look good."

Hargrave was injured while chasing Bears quarterback Case Keenum in the fourth quarter. He fell without contact and was eventually carted off the ‌field with 1:53 remaining.

Hargrave ​had one tackle and one quarterback hit before exiting. He has six stops in four games this season.

The 33-year-old Hargrave joined Green Bay as a free agent in the offseason. The ​Packers are his fifth team over ‌11 NFL ‌seasons.

Hargrave ⁠has 438 tackles and 49 sacks in 150 regular-season games with the Pittsburgh Steelers (2016-19), Philadelphia Eagles (2020-22), San Francisco 49ers (2023-24), Minnesota ‌Vikings (2024-25) and Packers. ​He earned Pro ‌Bowl honors with ⁠the ​Eagles in 2021 and 49ers in 2023.

(--Field Level ​Media)