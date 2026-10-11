Motor racing-Red Bull's Verstappen cruises to first ever Singapore Grand Prix victory

Updated - Oct. 11, 2026 at 8:17 a.m. | Posted - Oct. 11, 2026 at 7:54 a.m.

Rohith NairReuters
 
Formula One F1 - Singapore Grand Prix - Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore - October 11, 2026 Red Bull's Max Verstappen passes the chequered flag to win the Singapore Grand Prix

Formula One F1 - Singapore Grand Prix - Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore - October 11, 2026 Red Bull's Max Verstappen passes the chequered flag to win the Singapore Grand Prix (REUTERS/Edgar Su)

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SINGAPORE, Oct 11 — Red Bull's Max Verstappen delivered a commanding performance to ​win the Singapore Grand Prix from pole position on Sunday, securing his second straight victory of the season after a ‌perfect weekend that included a sprint race triumph.

The Dutchman controlled the race from the start ⁠at the Marina Bay Street ​Circuit, fending off an early challenge ⁠from Ferrari's Charles Leclerc who finished second while Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli ‌claimed the final podium ‌spot.

Verstappen, who won the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia last ⁠weekend, had never won in Singapore ⁠before and he had come into the race weekend stating he had "unfinished business".

"It's taken a while but I think this race was very good. We had pace when we needed to have it on the soft tyre, even though I think the medium ‌tyre for everyone was more of a ​struggle," Verstappen said.

"But it worked out, so of course very happy to win here... The last two races have been really positive for us and it's just great to see."

Antonelli extended his championship lead over teammate George Russell to 102 points and the Italian can mathematically win the title in the next round in ​Austin.

"Can I? Really?" a surprised Antonelli said when he was told after his ‌14th podium of ‌the ⁠season.

"Well, let's not worry about that. Let's try to do the best weekend as possible and finish the job."

Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton had qualified third on the grid but he endured a torrid evening, slipping to sixth ‌behind Lando Norris and ​Oscar Piastri after the two McLaren ‌drivers overtook him in ⁠the dying ​stages as he struggled with his tyres.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Singapore;Editing by ​Tomasz Janowski)

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