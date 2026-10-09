Isaias weakens to Category 1 hurricane after Florida landfall, NHC says

Updated - Oct. 9, 2026 at 9:20 p.m. | Posted - Oct. 9, 2026 at 7:49 p.m.

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People look at wind, rain, and flying debris from a hotel lobby during a power outage ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Isaias, in Pensacola, Florida, US, October 9, 2026.

People look at wind, rain, and flying debris from a hotel lobby during a power outage ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Isaias, in Pensacola, Florida, US, October 9, 2026. (REUTERS/Marco Bello )

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Oct 9 — Hurricane Isaias rapidly lost windspeed on Friday, weakening ​into a Category 1 event after making landfall near Destin, Florida, the US National ‌Hurricane Center said, but warned of danger from storm surges ⁠and floods as ​power links snapped.

The hurricane ⁠was about 65 miles (105 km) west-northwest of Panama ‌City, Florida, ‌packing maximum sustained winds of 90 mph (150 kph), the ⁠NHC said in its ⁠most recent advisory.

The agency warned against a life-threatening storm surge affecting the Gulf Coast as dangerous hurricane conditions and flash floods spread inland.

The hurricane is expected to cross Alabama ‌and into the Tennessee Valley ​on the weekend, the agency added.

Nearly 380,000 people in Florida and more than 210,000 in Alabama were left without power as the storm hit shore, the website Poweroutage.us showed.

"Emergency declarations have been approved in Florida and Alabama ​to ensure federal resources are available to respond ‌to Isaias," Homeland ‌Security ⁠Secretary Markwayne Mullin said on X.

Florida's emergency services urged residents to shelter in place and watch for hurricane conditions across the state's north ‌after Isaias hit land ​as a category 2 ‌storm.

(Reporting by Rhea ⁠Rose Abraham ​and Rajveer Singh Pardesi in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence ​Fernandez)

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