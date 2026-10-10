Man trespassed from church property after lewdness display

SALT LAKE CITY — A man who police said completely disrobed at Temple Square during the April general conference will no longer be allowed at Latter-day Saint churches and other church properties without written permission.

Mitchell Dean Anderson, 37, pleaded guilty to lewdness, a class B misdemeanor, on Sept. 18 in 3rd District Court as part of a plea in abeyance and was trespassed from church property.

If he follows the plea-in-abeyance terms, prosecutors may reduce his conviction. Those terms include no law violations during the next 18 months, completion of mental health and substance abuse evaluations with recommended treatment and payment of a $200 fee.

Charging documents said Anderson was seen "completely disrobing his clothes and was completely naked" in front of thousands of people at general conference.

A police officer and church security witnessed the incident, and the security officer covered Anderson with a blanket before he was arrested and booked in jail. He was released on bail shortly afterward.