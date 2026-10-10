Man trespassed from church property after lewdness display

Posted - Oct. 10, 2026 at 1:35 p.m.

Emily AshcraftKSL
 
A man police said stripped naked at Temple Square during general conference in April pleaded guilty to lewdness and was ordered not to go on church property without written permission.

A man police said stripped naked at Temple Square during general conference in April pleaded guilty to lewdness and was ordered not to go on church property without written permission. (Billion Photos, Shutterstock)

Save Story

SALT LAKE CITY — A man who police said completely disrobed at Temple Square during the April general conference will no longer be allowed at Latter-day Saint churches and other church properties without written permission.

Mitchell Dean Anderson, 37, pleaded guilty to lewdness, a class B misdemeanor, on Sept. 18 in 3rd District Court as part of a plea in abeyance and was trespassed from church property.

If he follows the plea-in-abeyance terms, prosecutors may reduce his conviction. Those terms include no law violations during the next 18 months, completion of mental health and substance abuse evaluations with recommended treatment and payment of a $200 fee.

Charging documents said Anderson was seen "completely disrobing his clothes and was completely naked" in front of thousands of people at general conference.

A police officer and church security witnessed the incident, and the security officer covered Anderson with a blanket before he was arrested and booked in jail. He was released on bail shortly afterward.

Related stories

Most recent Police & Courts stories

Related topics

Police & CourtsUtahSalt Lake County
KSL.com Beyond Series
KSL.com Beyond Business

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  