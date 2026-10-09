Mexican court finds three men guilty of 2024 killing of Australian, US surfers

Updated - Oct. 9, 2026 at 3:50 p.m. | Posted - Oct. 9, 2026 at 3:36 p.m.

ReutersReuters
 
Martin and Debra Robinson, parents of Australian brothers Callum and Jake Robinson, who were killed during a surfing trip in April 2024, arrive at the Baja California State Palace of Justice for closing arguments in the trial of three men accused of murdering the brothers and their US friend Carter Rhoad, in Ensenada, Mexico, October 8, 2026.

Martin and Debra Robinson, parents of Australian brothers Callum and Jake Robinson, who were killed during a surfing trip in April 2024, arrive at the Baja California State Palace of Justice for closing arguments in the trial of three men accused of murdering the brothers and their US friend Carter Rhoad, in Ensenada, Mexico, October 8, 2026. (REUTERS/Enrique Botello)

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MEXICO CITY, Oct 9 — A Mexican judge on Friday found three men guilty of the 2024 ​murders of two Australian brothers and their American friend during a surf trip to the state of Baja California, a source at ‌the court told Reuters.

Jesus Gerardo Garcia, known as "El Kekas," and the co-defendants identified simply as Irineo Francisco "N" ⁠and Angel Jesus "N," were found guilty ​of aggravated homicide, violent robbery and ⁠vehicle theft by a Baja California court.

The prosecution had sought sentences of ‌up to 150 years ‌against the suspects. According to the same source at the state ⁠court, the sentence will be announced on ⁠October 16.

Brothers Callum, 33, and Jake Robinson, 30, and American Jack Carter Rhoad, 30, were camping and surfing near Punta San Jose, about 80 km (50 miles) south of Ensenada, when they were reported missing in late April 2024.

After a days-long search, aided by the FBI, their bodies were found ‌on May 3 at the bottom of a ​well. The victims were each found with gunshot wounds in the head, authorities said.

Prosecutors said the accused had attempted to carjack the tourists, who were shot when they tried to resist. Their truck was later found burned nearby.

Martin and Debra Robinson, the Robinsons' parents, traveled from their hometown of Perth to attend the four-week trial. Rhoad's widowed fiancee, Natalie Weirtz, spoke ​via video call from the United States.

In November 2025 Gisell Silva, Garcia's then-girlfriend, was ‌sentenced to 20 ‌years in ⁠prison for her involvement in the case. The woman, who was 23 at the time, was arrested a few days after the bodies of the victims were found.

While the Ensenada area is considered relatively safe, Baja California ranks among Mexico's ‌most violent states. Following the ​killings, the US State Department urged Americans ‌to reconsider travel to ⁠the state due ​to crime and kidnapping risks.

(Reporting by Lizbeth Diaz, Writing by Raul Cortes, Editing by ​Kylie Madry)

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